Cobb’s employment grew 7.6 percent between 2020 and 2021

Cobb has 366,000 employees within the county as of the second quarter of 2021 figures, growing by 7.6 percent over the same quarter in 2020.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics also reported in their County Employment and Wages news release for the second quarter, distributed yesterday, that the average weekly wage in the county is $1,249.00, an increase of 5.6 percent over the year.

The county’s employment number outperformed the national employment, which grew by 6.7 percent.

The county also outperformed on the weekly wage increase, which was 4.5 percent for the nation.

According to the report Cobb now has 25,400 establishments.

The BLS defines an establishment as follows:

The physical location of a certain economic activity—for example, a factory, mine, store, or office. A single establishment generally produces a single good or provides a single service. An enterprise (a private firm, government, or nonprofit organization) can consist of a single establishment or multiple establishments. All establishments in an enterprise may be classified in one industry (e.g., a chain), or they may be classified in different industries (e.g., a conglomerate).

Overview

The report gave a short overview of the finding for the second quarter:

From June 2020 to June 2021, employment increased in 339 of the 343 largest U.S. counties, the U.S.

Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. In June 2021, national employment increased to 144.0

million, a 6.7-percent increase over the year, as measured by the Quarterly Census of Employment and

Wages (QCEW) program. Atlantic, NJ, had the largest over-the-year increase in employment with a

gain of 36.8 percent. Employment data in this release are presented for June 2021, and average weekly

wage data are presented for second quarter 2021.

Among the 343 largest counties, 302 had over-the-year increases in average weekly wages. In the

second quarter of 2021, average weekly wages for the nation increased to $1,241, a 4.5-percent increase

over the year. San Francisco, CA, had the largest second quarter over-the-year wage gain at 29.7

percent.