South Cobb well represented at the Environmental Excellence Awards

Photo above: Cobb District 4 Commissioner Monique Sheffield receives the Steve Reynolds Public Servant Of The Year Award

Barry Krebs submitted the following report from Keep Georgia Beautiful’s Environmental Excellence Awards ceremony, and provided all the photos as well.

Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation (KGBF) had their annual Environmental Excellence Awards in Jekyll Island, GA. After a delicious dinner at the resort, several Cobb County organizations and people were recognized for their efforts in making our community a better place to live, such as Kids Care who were presented with the Clean Community Champion Award and Commissioner Monique Sheffield was presented with the Steve Reynolds Public Servant Of The Year Award for her annual Earth Day Litter Cleanups, remodeling of the Westrock Recycling Center and her overall support of Keep Cobb Beautiful (KCB). The Friends Of Mableton were presented with the first ever Community Catalyst Award for removing approximately 250 bags of litter as well as helping other adopt-a-mile groups removed over 1,300 bags of litter. They have also been responsible for reporting over 1,000 instances of dumping over the SeeClickFix App which were removed by Cobb DOT. In addition, KCB Executive Director, Kimberly White, was brought up as she had been recognized with the Sue Smith Professional Leadership Award by Keep America Beautiful earlier in the year.

KGBF Board President, Lindsay Bridges with GA EMC, Natalie Johnston-Russell with KGBF and Lenah Allen from WALB News was the Master Of Ceremonies. Below is a listing of the KGBF Environmental Excellence Awards:

Greenspace Guardian Award-Hayes Par Rain Garden

Trailblazer Of Tomorrow Award (Population Up To 100,000)-Keep Liberty Beautiful

Trailblazer Of The Year (Population Over 100.000)-Keep Forsyth County Beautiful

Lynn Cobb Student Of The Year Award-Braden Mathis

Barabara Mason Executive Director Of The Year Award-Asha Ellen

*The Mason Family gave a very touching presentation about Barbara

Carolyn Crayton Volunteer Of The Year Award-Vered Kleinberger

Clean Community Champion Award-Kids Care

Community Catalyst Award-Friends Of Mableton

Steve Reynolds Public Servant Award-Commissioner Monique Sheffield

All of these recipients were very deserving of their accolades. The evening was concluded by the silent auction results. The extremely attractive butterfly plaques are made from recycled material. We appreciate the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation staff for putting together this fantastic event. To learn more about them and their achievements, please click https://www.kgbf.org/ .

Photo Gallery from the Environmental Excellence Awards

Click on any image to enlarge

