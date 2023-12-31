How many people commute to Cobb to work? How many live in Cobb but work outside the county?

This article will not only answer the questions in the article title, but will show you how to get that information and more yourself using the easy-to-use OnTheMap tool from the census.

This is another reworking and expansion of an earlier article in our Cobb County by the Numbers series, using data and tools from the U.S. Census Bureau. The tool we used from the census is updated with the 2021 ACS. Our previous version was for 2019.

The Courier is expanding its coverage of transportation, public transit, and commuting, and the way people currently commute is an important part of understanding what the options are for public policy around transportation.

After the Census Bureau began publishing results from the decennial census, and introduced a new set of easy-to-use tools for getting at the numbers, the Courier published a series of articles making use of the new tools.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, those articles were introduced when the COVID pandemic dominated the news, so the census articles languished with low traffic, even though the information was important to an informed citizenry.

This article uses the OnTheMap tool from the U.S. Census Bureau to sort out people who live in Cobb County but work in other counties, people who live in other counties but work in Cobb, and people who both live and work in the county.

The U.S. Census Bureau gathers those figures in their American Community Survey and provides tools that allow people to map, visualize and create tables and charts from that data. And it might surprise you to know how easy to use those tools are.

And they are surprisingly easy to use. Just follow this link to the OnTheMap tool, or scroll to the videos at the bottom of the article that instruct you on how to learn things about employment in any area of the U.S.

Have you ever wondered how many people work in Cobb County who live here? How about how many people live outside Cobb County and commute into the county to work? Or how many live in the county but travel to other counties for employment.

For videos from the Census Bureau explaining how to access and use those tools scroll to the bottom of this article.

A couple of caveats are necessary before we get to the point on what the commute flows look like in Cobb County. One is that gathering the data is time-consuming for the Census Bureau, so there is a time lag before sets of data become available. This article was written based on the 2021 ACS. We’ve swapped off the map from the previous version of this article, which used the 2019 figures.

The second is that the COVID pandemic affected both the gathering of the data, and the job market itself, although some economists don’t believe the market has been affected as severely as earlier news reports would indicate.

With those out of the way, let’s get right to the point.

Here’s a map of the inflow and outflow of commuting workers.

You can click on the map to make it larger and more readable, but the arrow on the left of the map represents workers who don’t live in the county commuting to Cobb County to work. That number as of the 2021 ACS stood at 255,595.

The arrow on the right represents the residents of Cobb County who commute outside of the county for their employment. That number stood at 215,851 when the last ACS data was made available.

At the bottom of the circular arrow is Cobb County residents who work in the county.

That number stood at 124,860 in the 2021 ACS.

More information on job flows in Cobb County

It might qualify as TMI (“too much information”) but you can get a more complete idea of the job flows by looking over the table below.

Note that the figure of 380,455 for “Employed in the Selection Area” is the non-Cobb residents who commute into the county plus the residents who work here.

And the 340,455 figure for “Living in the Selection Area” is not the total population, but an estimate of the workforce.

Inflow/Outflow Report

Selection Area Labor Market Size (All Jobs) 2021 Count Share Employed in the Selection Area 380,455 100.0% Living in the Selection Area 340,715 89.6% Net Job Inflow (+) or Outflow (-) 39,740 –

In-Area Labor Force Efficiency (All Jobs) 2021 Count Share Living in the Selection Area 340,715 100.0% Living and Employed in the Selection Area 124,860 36.6% Living in the Selection Area but Employed Outside 215,855 63.4%

In-Area Employment Efficiency (All Jobs) 2021 Count Share Employed in the Selection Area 380,455 100.0% Employed and Living in the Selection Area 124,860 32.8% Employed in the Selection Area but Living Outside 255,595 67.2%

Outflow Job Characteristics (All Jobs) 2021 Count Share External Jobs Filled by Residents 215,855 100.0% Workers Aged 29 or younger 47,052 21.8% Workers Aged 30 to 54 122,970 57.0% Workers Aged 55 or older 45,833 21.2% Workers Earning $1,250 per month or less 36,351 16.8% Workers Earning $1,251 to $3,333 per month 49,318 22.8% Workers Earning More than $3,333 per month 130,186 60.3% Workers in the “Goods Producing” Industry Class 17,820 8.3% Workers in the “Trade, Transportation, and Utilities” Industry Class 47,537 22.0% Workers in the “All Other Services” Industry Class 150,498 69.7%

Inflow Job Characteristics (All Jobs) 2021 Count Share Internal Jobs Filled by Outside Workers 255,595 100.0% Workers Aged 29 or younger 60,191 23.5% Workers Aged 30 to 54 141,893 55.5% Workers Aged 55 or older 53,511 20.9% Workers Earning $1,250 per month or less 46,670 18.3% Workers Earning $1,251 to $3,333 per month 71,892 28.1% Workers Earning More than $3,333 per month 137,033 53.6% Workers in the “Goods Producing” Industry Class 34,779 13.6% Workers in the “Trade, Transportation, and Utilities” Industry Class 60,770 23.8% Workers in the “All Other Services” Industry Class 160,046 62.6%

Interior Flow Job Characteristics (All Jobs) 2021 Count Share Internal Jobs Filled by Residents 124,860 100.0% Workers Aged 29 or younger 27,592 22.1% Workers Aged 30 to 54 66,790 53.5% Workers Aged 55 or older 30,478 24.4% Workers Earning $1,250 per month or less 23,074 18.5% Workers Earning $1,251 to $3,333 per month 34,536 27.7% Workers Earning More than $3,333 per month 67,250 53.9% Workers in the “Goods Producing” Industry Class 15,081 12.1% Workers in the “Trade, Transportation, and Utilities” Industry Class 22,541 18.1% Workers in the “All Other Services” Industry Class 87,238 69.9%

Report Settings Analysis Type Inflow/Outflow Selection area as N/A Year(s) 2021 Job Type All Jobs Selection Area Cobb County, GA from Counties Selected Census Blocks 7,680 Analysis Generation Date 12/31/2023 12:58 – OnTheMap 6.23.4 Code Revision b83319a02a70b14bc14ccfe9d9a4e81022acdb73 LODES Data Vintage 20231016_1512

Selection Area Labor Market Size (All Jobs) 2019 Count Share Employed in the Selection Area 394,991 100.0% Living in the Selection Area 350,855 88.8% Net Job Inflow (+) or Outflow (-) 44,136 –

In-Area Labor Force Efficiency (All Jobs) 2019 Count Share Living in the Selection Area 350,855 100.0% Living and Employed in the Selection Area 135,924 38.7% Living in the Selection Area but Employed Outside 214,931 61.3%

In-Area Employment Efficiency (All Jobs) 2019 Count Share Employed in the Selection Area 394,991 100.0% Employed and Living in the Selection Area 135,924 34.4% Employed in the Selection Area but Living Outside 259,067 65.6%

Outflow Job Characteristics (All Jobs) 2019 Count Share External Jobs Filled by Residents 214,931 100.0% Workers Aged 29 or younger 47,758 22.2% Workers Aged 30 to 54 122,438 57.0% Workers Aged 55 or older 44,735 20.8% Workers Earning $1,250 per month or less 40,830 19.0% Workers Earning $1,251 to $3,333 per month 53,046 24.7% Workers Earning More than $3,333 per month 121,055 56.3% Workers in the “Goods Producing” Industry Class 18,265 8.5% Workers in the “Trade, Transportation, and Utilities” Industry Class 47,208 22.0% Workers in the “All Other Services” Industry Class 149,458 69.5%

Inflow Job Characteristics (All Jobs) 2019 Count Share Internal Jobs Filled by Outside Workers 259,067 100.0% Workers Aged 29 or younger 61,545 23.8% Workers Aged 30 to 54 145,433 56.1% Workers Aged 55 or older 52,089 20.1% Workers Earning $1,250 per month or less 54,098 20.9% Workers Earning $1,251 to $3,333 per month 76,119 29.4% Workers Earning More than $3,333 per month 128,850 49.7% Workers in the “Goods Producing” Industry Class 34,384 13.3% Workers in the “Trade, Transportation, and Utilities” Industry Class 59,751 23.1% Workers in the “All Other Services” Industry Class 164,932 63.7%

How to get the info above, and a lot more, yourself