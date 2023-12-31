Christmas tree recycling locations across Cobb County

Put that used Christmas to work for the environment between now and January 6 by dropping it off at one of the Home Depot or Cobb PARKS sites reprinted below. Free mulch will also be available. Email KCB at keepcobbbeautiful@cobbcounty.org to receive a mulch request form.

According to Keep Cobb Beautiful, “Recycling trees creates mulch, fuel, wildlife habitats, and other useful material.”

If you do your drop-off on January 6 at one of the Home Depot locations, you might be able to get a free sampling (see below).

We’ve reprinted the following information from the Keep Cobb Beautiful website:

Live trees will be accepted at the following HOME DEPOT LOCATIONS starting on CHRISTMAS DAY and ending on SATURDAY, JANUARY 6, 2024. Please place your tree in the designated area: Home Depot Locations: *3355 Cobb Pkwy, Acworth, GA 30101 *1200 East-West Connector, Austell, GA 30106 *2350 Dallas Hwy, Marietta, GA 30064 *4101 Roswell Road NE, Marietta, GA 30062 449 Roberts CT NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144 *3605 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta, GA 30066 *1655 Shiloh Road, Kennesaw, GA 30144 *1062 Richard Sailors Pkwy, Powder Springs, GA 30127 *2450 Cumberland Pkwy SE, Atlanta, GA 30339 *Limited supply of FREE saplings available at specified Home Depots on January 6, 2024 from 10 AM – 2 PM Cobb County Park Location: Fullers Park, 3499 Robinson Road NOTE: FLOCKED TREES ARE NOT ACCEPTED AS THEY ARE HARMFUL TO WILDLIFE. TREES MUST HAVE ALL DECORATIONS, MESH, LIGHTS, WIRES, STANDS AND STRINGS REMOVED PRIOR TO DROP OFF. NO OTHER ITEMS WILL BE ACCEPTED.

About The Home Depot

Cobb County-headquartered The Home Depot was founded in 1978 after co-founders Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from the Handy Andy home improvement chain in southern California.

They decided to go into business together, and opened three stores in Atlanta.

According to company promotional materials:

The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement specialty retailer. The Company operates a total of 2,298 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2020, The Home Depot had sales of $132.1 billion and earnings of $12.9 billion. The Company employs approximately 500,000 associates. The Home Depot’s stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor’s 500 index.