Armed robbery suspect in Marietta incident still at large

According to Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, as of yesterday evening, there had been no arrest in the attempted armed robbery at the El Ranchero restaurant on Cobb Parkway.
The incident occurred at 9 p.m. on the evening of November 23, and resulted in a campus lockdown at Kennesaw State University’s Marietta campus.
Ofc. McPhilamy wrote in a late-evening email,
“I can now confirm the suspect pointed his handgun at a waiter and demanded money. The weapon was not fired, and the suspect ran out of the restaurant with a yet undetermined amount of currency.
“A perimeter was established, and officers searched for the suspect on foot. The suspect was not located, that search has ended, and the investigation has begun. KSU officials have been notified and have lifted their self-imposed lock down.
No other information related to this incident is planned at this time.”
The Courier will provide more information as it becomes available.
About the City of Marietta
The City of Marietta is the county seat of Cobb County. The latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau puts the population of the city at 60,867 which makes it the largest city in Cobb County by population.
However, the city is in a neck-and-neck race with fast-growing Smyrna, whose population was 56,666 at the last estimate.
Here are a few fast facts from the Census Bureau
Marietta city, Georgia
2019 Population Estimates 60,867
Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates
Median Household Income $ 57,452
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons in poverty, percent 14.0 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 87.7 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Persons without health insurance, percent 18.1 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Median Housing Value $ 287,600
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Total Housing Units 26,878
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Number of Firms 10,501
Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary
Male Median Income $ 36,894
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Female Median Income $ 29,239
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Veterans 3,132
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 84.9 %
Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates
Be the first to comment on "Armed robbery suspect in Marietta incident still at large"