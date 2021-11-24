Armed robbery suspect in Marietta incident still at large

According to Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, as of yesterday evening, there had been no arrest in the attempted armed robbery at the El Ranchero restaurant on Cobb Parkway.

The incident occurred at 9 p.m. on the evening of November 23, and resulted in a campus lockdown at Kennesaw State University’s Marietta campus.

Ofc. McPhilamy wrote in a late-evening email,

“I can now confirm the suspect pointed his handgun at a waiter and demanded money. The weapon was not fired, and the suspect ran out of the restaurant with a yet undetermined amount of currency. “A perimeter was established, and officers searched for the suspect on foot. The suspect was not located, that search has ended, and the investigation has begun. KSU officials have been notified and have lifted their self-imposed lock down. No other information related to this incident is planned at this time.”

The Courier will provide more information as it becomes available.

