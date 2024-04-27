Tombstone cleaning workshop at the Marietta City Cemetery May 18

Cleaning a grave marker might seem straightforward, but many headstones and monuments have been damaged by well-meaning people using inappropriate supplies and methods to clean tombstones.

The Marietta History Center will instruct residents in effective and non-destructive methods during the latest of its popular tombstone cleaning workshops on Saturday, May 18, 10 a.m., at the Marietta City Cemetery, 420 West Atlanta St., Marietta, GA 30064.

The cost is $25 for non-members, $15 for members of the Marietta History Center (members please call or email cmccay@mariettaga.gov to receive ticket purchase link). Registration is limited to 10 people.

According to the news release on the City of Marietta website:

This season’s tombstone cleaning workshop is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18th starting at 10am. This workshop offers participants a hands-on experience in the careful restoration and cleaning of historical tombstones. Led by MHC Collections Manager, Christa McCay, M. H. P., attendees will learn proper techniques for cleaning and maintaining these significant monuments, ensuring their longevity for future generations to appreciate. Registration for the tombstone cleaning workshops is now open, with limited slots available on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested participants are encouraged to visit the Marietta History Center’s website at www.MariettaHistory.org for more information and ticket link.

About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the historic Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996 and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Lisa Oestreicher – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link.