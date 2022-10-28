Hot Topics

The City of Kennesaw announced the return of the Southern Museum's 'All Aboard for Holiday Fun' events

The City of Kennesaw issued the following news release:

Kennesaw, GA (October 28, 2022) — On Saturday, December 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will be hosting a holiday event featuring activities for kids young and old, all of which are free with regular Museum admission.

The highlight of the event will be a screening of the Christmas classic The Polar Express (2004). The film will be shown twice throughout the day, once at 11:15 a.m. and again at 2:00 p.m. The 11:15 a.m. showing will conclude with the arrival of Rockin’ Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, who will be on-site and available for pictures in front of the The General locomotive from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Golden Bells of Atlanta will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Additional activities include letters to Santa, leather Christmas ornament stamping, printing Christmas cards with the Red Onion Printing Press, an interactive model train layout from the North Georgia Tinplate Trackers and children’s crafts. A train conductor will also be on-site to punch children’s tickets with an authentic ticket punch. Tickets will be provided to children with admission. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas or winter clothing.

The Museum’s store, the General Emporium, will host a holiday sale on Saturday, December 3, with 10% off all gift shop purchases, complimentary gift wrapping with purchase, and a free pint glass with a $50 purchase. Museum members receive 25% off all gift shop purchases. The General Emporium features a variety of exclusive Civil War and railroad objects, from clothing and collectibles to toys and model trains. They also have their own signature line of Lacy House jams, jellies, and sauces. Created and stocked for children and adults alike, all visitors will find something special at the General Emporium, where all purchases benefit the educational mission of the Southern Museum.

For more information, visit www.southernmuseum.org.

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.




