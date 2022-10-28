The City of Kennesaw announced the return of the Southern Museum’s ‘All Aboard for Holiday Fun’ events

The City of Kennesaw issued the following news release:

Kennesaw, GA (October 28, 2022) — On Saturday, December 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History will be hosting a holiday event featuring activities for kids young and old, all of which are free with regular Museum admission.

The highlight of the event will be a screening of the Christmas classic The Polar Express (2004). The film will be shown twice throughout the day, once at 11:15 a.m. and again at 2:00 p.m. The 11:15 a.m. showing will conclude with the arrival of Rockin’ Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, who will be on-site and available for pictures in front of the The General locomotive from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Golden Bells of Atlanta will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Additional activities include letters to Santa, leather Christmas ornament stamping, printing Christmas cards with the Red Onion Printing Press, an interactive model train layout from the North Georgia Tinplate Trackers and children’s crafts. A train conductor will also be on-site to punch children’s tickets with an authentic ticket punch. Tickets will be provided to children with admission. Children are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas or winter clothing.

Advertisement

The Museum’s store, the General Emporium, will host a holiday sale on Saturday, December 3, with 10% off all gift shop purchases, complimentary gift wrapping with purchase, and a free pint glass with a $50 purchase. Museum members receive 25% off all gift shop purchases. The General Emporium features a variety of exclusive Civil War and railroad objects, from clothing and collectibles to toys and model trains. They also have their own signature line of Lacy House jams, jellies, and sauces. Created and stocked for children and adults alike, all visitors will find something special at the General Emporium, where all purchases benefit the educational mission of the Southern Museum.

For more information, visit www.southernmuseum.org .

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.









Kennesaw city, Georgia

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) NA

Population

Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021) NA Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2021) NA Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2021, (V2021) NA Population, Census, April 1, 2020 33,036 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 29,783 Age and Sex

Persons under 5 years, percent 7.4% Persons under 18 years, percent 23.3% Persons 65 years and over, percent 10.3% Female persons, percent 52.2% Race and Hispanic Origin

White alone, percent 61.7% Black or African American alone, percent (a) 23.4% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent (a) 0.0% Asian alone, percent (a) 5.4% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent (a) 0.1% Two or More Races, percent 6.5% Hispanic or Latino, percent (b) 15.9% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent 52.1% Population Characteristics

Veterans, 2016-2020 2,100 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 16.2% Housing

Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019) X Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 67.5% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $215,800 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,536 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $433 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,347 Building permits, 2020 X Families & Living Arrangements

Households, 2016-2020 13,030 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.62 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 83.4% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 22.7% Computer and Internet Use

Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 97.9% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 95.7% Education

High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 93.5% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 44.8% Health

With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 5.3% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent 14.6% Economy

In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 71.4% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 66.8% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 109,733 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 104,760 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 550,659 Total retail sales, 2012 ($1,000) (c) 840,389 Total retail sales per capita, 2012 (c) $27,118 Transportation

Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 34.2 Income & Poverty

Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $72,972 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $35,220 Persons in poverty, percent 12.5%

Businesses

Total employer establishments, 2019 X Total employment, 2019 X Total annual payroll, 2019 ($1,000) X Total employment, percent change, 2018-2019 X Total nonemployer establishments, 2018 X All firms, 2012 3,908 Men-owned firms, 2012 1,894 Women-owned firms, 2012 1,651 Minority-owned firms, 2012 1,337 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 2,384 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 341 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 3,361

Geography

Population per square mile, 2010 3,155.1 Land area in square miles, 2010 9.44 FIPS Code 1343192