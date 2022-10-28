Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday October 29 to Friday November 4

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday October 29 to Friday November 4, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The South Barrett Reliever, Phase 3 consists of the extension and widening of Shiloh Valley/Greers Chapel Drive across I-75 and connecting into the existing Roberts Court with a new roundabout east of I-75. The project includes widening and realignment of Shiloh Valley Drive, Greers Chapel Drive, and Roberts Court to create four-lane roadways with raised medians, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and bike lanes north to its intersection with Ernest Barrett Parkway. Also, included is the construction of a bridge with no interstate access over I-75. The project is approximately 0.89 miles in length. Lane Closures are possible between 9 am to 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, Roberts Ct, and I-75. Expected Completion is 2024.

– The South Barrett Reliever, Phase 3 consists of the extension and widening of Shiloh Valley/Greers Chapel Drive across I-75 and connecting into the existing Roberts Court with a new roundabout east of I-75. The project includes widening and realignment of Shiloh Valley Drive, Greers Chapel Drive, and Roberts Court to create four-lane roadways with raised medians, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and bike lanes north to its intersection with Ernest Barrett Parkway. Also, included is the construction of a bridge with no interstate access over I-75. The project is approximately 0.89 miles in length. Lane Closures are possible between 9 am to 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, Roberts Ct, and I-75. Expected Completion is 2024. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

– Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444. Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road – Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: November 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653.

– Cobb DOT lane closure Daily lane closures are possible from 9 am to 4 pm Mon through Fri along Johnson Ferry Road from Roswell Road to Post Oak Tritt Road for resurfacing (B2905). One lane will remain open during paving operations. Expected completion: November 2022 (progress is dependent upon weather conditions). For more information, call (770) 528-1653. Gordy Parkway between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road – Gordy Parkway Closure for Drainage Replacement Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Gordy Parkway (West) is closed to traffic between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road for crews to replace a large culvert under Gordy Parkway. Follow Posted Detour Routes.

– Gordy Parkway Closure for Drainage Replacement Cobb DOT Project Number X2764: Gordy Parkway (West) is closed to traffic between Edenbourgh Place and Shallowford Road for crews to replace a large culvert under Gordy Parkway. Follow Posted Detour Routes. I-75 Northbound over North Marietta Parkway – GDOT contractors will install lane closures on I-75 over North Marietta Pkwy in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound over North Marietta Pkwy beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 21 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 24.

– GDOT contractors will install lane closures on I-75 over North Marietta Pkwy in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting three left lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound over North Marietta Pkwy beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday, October 21 until 4:30 a.m. on Monday, October 24. I-75 Southbound between Allgood Road and Roswell Road – GDOT contractors will install nightly lane closures on I-75 from Allgood Rd and Roswell Rd in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, three right lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound between Allgood Rd and the Roswell Rd overpass beginning 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday. In addition, one right lane will be closed on US 41/Northside Drive in the proximity of the I-75 overpass.

– GDOT contractors will install nightly lane closures on I-75 from Allgood Rd and Roswell Rd in Cobb County this weekend. This work is part of a project to perform bridge preservation activities on nine bridge locations along I-75 in the county. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, three right lanes will be closed on I-75 southbound between Allgood Rd and the Roswell Rd overpass beginning 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21 until 5:00 a.m. on Monday. In addition, one right lane will be closed on US 41/Northside Drive in the proximity of the I-75 overpass. SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

“The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system.

“This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

Advertisement

“The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

“Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.”

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.