Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for August 6 – August 12

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday August 6 to Friday August 12, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Avenue/SR 120 – Significant delays are expected along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave between John Ward Road and Cheatham Hill Dr. Crews will be working in the area from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays. Road capacity will be reduced to one lane. Delays are expected to be worse in the afternoon in the westbound direction. Alternate routes are recommended.

– Significant delays are expected along Dallas Hwy/Whitlock Ave between John Ward Road and Cheatham Hill Dr. Crews will be working in the area from 9 am to 4 pm on weekdays. Road capacity will be reduced to one lane. Delays are expected to be worse in the afternoon in the westbound direction. Alternate routes are recommended. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444.

– Powder Springs Street Improvements – City of Marietta Project: Expect heavy delays and daily lane closures along Powder Springs Street between Sandtown Rd and South Marietta Pkwy. Expected completion: March 2023. For construction information, call the project line at (770) 794-5629. For questions regarding transit service, call (770) 427-4444. CSX Crossing Closures – CSX Railroad will have the following Crossings closed to perform repairs. School St (Acworth) August 4, Smith St (Acworth) August 4. Each Crossing is projected to be closed one at a time for 2 to 3 days per crossing.

– CSX Railroad will have the following Crossings closed to perform repairs. School St (Acworth) August 4, Smith St (Acworth) August 4. Each Crossing is projected to be closed one at a time for 2 to 3 days per crossing. I-75 Southbound at I-575 in Marietta for Emergency Bridge Repair – GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Southbound near its intersection with Interstate 575 southbound in the City of Marietta this weekend for emergency bridge repairs. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, emergency work will require the following traffic impacts beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 22 until 5 a.m. on Monday: Two right lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 southbound approaching its intersection with I-575. One left lane will be closed on the I-575 southbound exit ramp to I-75/SR 401 southbound. The ramp will remain open to traffic.

– GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on Interstate 75/State Route 401 Southbound near its intersection with Interstate 575 southbound in the City of Marietta this weekend for emergency bridge repairs. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, emergency work will require the following traffic impacts beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 22 until 5 a.m. on Monday: Two right lanes will be closed on I-75/SR 401 southbound approaching its intersection with I-575. One left lane will be closed on the I-575 southbound exit ramp to I-75/SR 401 southbound. The ramp will remain open to traffic. Canton Road Connector at I-75 – GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on State Route 5/Canton Road Connector at Interstate 75 this weekend in Cobb County. These closures are For a bridge preservation project on I-75. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one right lane will be closed northbound and southbound on the SR 5/Canton Road Connector overpass at I-75 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews.

– GDOT Contractors will install lane closures on State Route 5/Canton Road Connector at Interstate 75 this weekend in Cobb County. These closures are For a bridge preservation project on I-75. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, one right lane will be closed northbound and southbound on the SR 5/Canton Road Connector overpass at I-75 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews. I-75 between Midtown and Cobb County Line – GDOT contractors will install lane closures on I-75 in Fulton County this weekend to continue activities related to the resurfacing project between the 17th Street Bridge in midtown Atlanta to the Chattahoochee River bridge and the Cobb County line. Weather and on-site conditions permitting, these are the scheduled lane closures on I-75 in the project area from Friday, July 29 through Monday, August 1: I-75 northbound: Friday and Sunday nights, from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m., one northbound left lane will be closed. This single left lane closure will convert to triple left lane closures from 10 p.m. until 8 a.m. on Saturday and 5 a.m. on M

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

CSX Crossing Maintenance Closures – CSX Railroad will have the following Crossings closed to perform repairs. Smith St (Acworth), School St (Acworth) August 4. Each Crossing is projected to be closed one at a time for 2 to 3 days per crossing.

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

SR 360/Macland Road from New Macland Road/Cobb to SR 120/Paulding – GDOT Project #0006049/Widening: Speed reduction in place within project limits from 45 MPH to 40 MPH for the remainder of construction. Expect daily lane closures between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. In addition, contractors will work daytime and nighttime hours during the weekend. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2023. For more information, please call (404) 631-1023.

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system. This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.