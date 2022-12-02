Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 3 to Friday, December 9 

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions.

ALERTS

South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The South Barrett Reliever, Phase 3 consists of the extension and widening of Shiloh Valley/Greers Chapel Drive across I-75 and connecting into the existing Roberts Court with a new roundabout east of I-75. The project includes widening and realignment of Shiloh Valley Drive, Greers Chapel Drive, and Roberts Court to create four-lane roadways with raised medians, curb and gutter, sidewalks, and bike lanes north to its intersection with Ernest Barrett Parkway. Also, included is the construction of a bridge with no interstate access over I-75. The project is approximately 0.89 miles in length. Lane Closures are possible between 9 am to 4 pm on Shiloh Valley Dr, Greers Chapel Dr, Roberts Ct, and I-75. Expected Completion is 2024.

ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

Mountain Creek Dr (Mountain Creek Ln to Woodland Ct) – Cobb DOT Project: Mountain Creek Dr is Closed between Mountain Creek Ln and Woodland Ct for an emergency Storm Drain Repair. Follow Posted Detour Route

Windy Ridge Parkway Closure (Circle 75 Parkway to Heritage Court) – Contractor Closure: A Site Developer on Windy Ridge Pkwy has Windy Ridge Pkwy Closed from Cir 75 Pkwy to Hank Aaron Way from Nov 28 to Dec 30. Follow Posted Detour on Cobb Pkwy and Cir 75 Pkwy.

LANE CLOSURE INFORMATION

About the Cobb County Department of Transportation

The Cobb County DOT website describes the responsibilities of the department as follows:

“The Cobb County Department of Transportation (DOT) develops, manages, and operates Cobb County’s transportation system.

“This system includes a vast network of roadways, sidewalks, and trails; a transit system that provides public transportation; and an airport that serves business and recreational flying needs.

“The Director and Deputy Director oversee all functions of the Cobb DOT.

“Cobb DOT consists of several divisions, including engineering, traffic operations, planning, airport, transit, and road maintenance. It also includes support services, which is a general designation for services that support Cobb DOT across all divisions.”

The director of the department is Drew Raessler.