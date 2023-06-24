Cobb & Douglas Public Health to offer free HIV testing on Tuesday, June 27

On Tuesday, June 27, Cobb & Douglas Public Health (CDPH) is offering free HIV testing in honor of HIV Testing Day at Walgreens, located at 4120 Austell Rd in Austell from noon to 6 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Take the Test & Take the Next Step” in order to encourage people to make healthy decisions and link them to care and treatment regardless of their test results.

Reducing the HIV infection rate is a priority for CDPH, which is engaging with diverse communities in Cobb County in an effort to End the HIV Epidemic (EHE), a federal initiative to eradicate HIV by 2030.

According to the press release from CDPH, “People who test negative can take advantage of HIV prevention tools, including pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) and condoms. People who test positive can rapidly start HIV treatment such as antiretroviral therapy (ART) to stay healthy and reduce transmission. It is important for people to take the next step, no matter their test results, to help end the HIV epidemic in the United States.”

Of the 193 people diagnosed with HIV in 2021, 80% were among people of color.

Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that just 86% of the 1.1 million people living with HIV in the U.S. are aware of their HIV status.

Karrie Reed, CDPH EHE Director, said, “It is vital that we continue to educate the community about HIV and HIV prevention methods that are available. Increasing condom usage, learning more about PrEP, and getting tested regularly are simple yet effective tools to ensure that everyone can maintain their optimal sexual health and wellness.”

CDPH also continues to offer free HIV testing at the Marietta, Smyrna, Acworth-Kennesaw, and Douglas Public Health Centers during normal business hours, as well as free OraQuick HIV self-test kits for pickup or delivery.

For more information, visit www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.org or call (770) 514-2815