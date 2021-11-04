Southern Museum to host Southern Spirits event Nov 19

The Southern Museum and the Kennesaw Museum Foundation will host the third event in their Southern Spririts series on Friday November 19.

It will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St NW. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

Photo courtesy of the City of Kennesaw

“Over the last year, we’ve been able to reimagine our events and how we interact with guests,” said Dr. Richard Banz, Executive Director of the Southern Museum in the news release for the event. “Southern Spirits allows attendees to engage with the museum and its exhibits in a way that is not possible during regular operating hours. We are excited for the opportunity to provide this style of event to our community.”

The news release gives the following further information:

Tickets include museum entrance, light refreshments provided by Eatin’ Fresh Kennesaw and guests’ choice of select beer, wine and spirits. Whiskey will be the featured spirit for the November event. The event will feature works by artist Veena Raj. Jordan Martin will provide live musical entertainment for guests as they explore the museum and its exhibits. Tickets are $15 for museum members and $20 for non-members. To purchase tickets, visit southernspirits.eventbrite.com. Attendees will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win assorted prizes, such as a museum membership or autographed copies of railroad history books. Southern Spirits is sponsored by Atlanta Bonded Warehouse, North Georgia Staffing, Burnt Hickory Brewery, Savannah Distributing and McNeel Builders Inc.

About the City of Kennesaw

The U.S. Census Bureau reports the follow facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates:

2019 Population Estimates 34,077

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 70,930

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 194,800

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 13,530

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 3,908

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 39,367

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 31,089

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,661

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates