Longtime Acworth Alderman Tim Richardson retains his seat

By Arielle Robinson

Late Tuesday night, Acworth Post 4 Alderman Tim Richardson thanked supporters and congratulated his opponent after winning his re-election campaign.

Local businesswoman Kimberly Haase challenged the longtime alderman in the Tuesday, Nov. 2, nonpartisan election. This was her first run for political office.

Kimberly Haase (photo courtesy of Kimberly Haase)

Haase came within 117 votes of Richardson. Richardson won with 53.68 percent of the vote versus Haase’s 46.32 percent, according to Cobb’s elections website.

Richardson has been an Acworth alderman for over two decades. His fellow city officials Mayor Tommy Allegood and Post 5 Alderman Tim Houston ran unopposed this year.

Acworth’s Mayor and Board elections are staggered.

Municipal elections are held every two years in the city. The winner remains on their post for four years.

Elections for alderman posts one, two and three are up for election in 2023.

Wednesday evening, Haase’s campaign thanked Acworth voters on social media.

Haase’s campaign manager Kési Felton provided the Courier with the following statement from Haase:

“Thank you to the people of Acworth for going out to vote in this year’s election! This was a local election in the middle of an ongoing pandemic, so thank you for still taking steps to safely make your voice heard at the polls. Congratulations to Alderman Tim Richardson, I know that he will continue amazing work alongside the Board and Mayor!

Thank you to the community for their support throughout this journey! I will be taking some time to rest and recharge and to focus on my business before resuming my goal to help empower Acworth. In the meantime, I encourage the community to stay in touch with me at iLoveKare (www.ilovekare.com) and with my campaign manager at her organization Better to Speak (www.bettertospeak.org)!”

Richardson congratulated Haase on an impressive first showing at the polls.

Here is his Facebook statement from Tuesday night:

“These are the ‘unofficial’ election results for Acworth. The votes shown for Advance and Absentee Voting were taken from the Cobb Elections website and the votes for each precinct are those as posted at the polling place. These numbers will change a little bit as the final tallies come in, but it looks like a win to me. Congratulations to my challenger Kimberly Hasse for a great showing on her first run for public office.

“My thanks to everyone who went to the polls to vote and for all those that helped me with building community support, yard signs, donations and more. A big thanks to Charlie ‘Poncho’ Wilson of Wilson Media USA for all his work on the web site, logo, promotional videos and more. And a huge thank you to my good friends and campaign chairpersons Betsy Lewis Brown and Mack Turner. They did it all from yard signs to fliers to making phone calls and Betsy was our hostess at tonight’s victory celebration. And to the best elected leadership team in the state of Georgia, thanks for your support Thomas W Allegood, [Alderman] Butch Price, [Alderman] Gene Pugliese, Lawrence [Tim] Houston and [Alderman] Brett North.

A big thanks to my wife Marty Richardson for all your support. Unfortunately that 24 year old honey do list of yours is going to have to wait for FOUR MORE YEARS!!!”

Arielle Robinson is a student at Kennesaw State University. She is the current president of the university’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and former editor at the KSU Sentinel. She enjoys music, reading poetry and non-fiction books and collecting books and records. She enjoys all kinds of music and reading poetry and non-fiction books.