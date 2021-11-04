Cobb County weather forecast: November 4

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there’s a high chance of rain today in Cobb County, mainly before noon.

The high is expected to be 49, with wind from the east at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight’s low is forecast at around 42.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Rain, mainly before noon, then patchy drizzle with a chance of rain after noon. High near 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 56. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 58. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 37.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday NightClear, with a low around 39.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 69.Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.