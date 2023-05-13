Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb and much of the region Saturday, May 13: Isolated to scattered thunderstorms, dense fog

A hazardous weather outlook was issued for Cobb County and other parts of the region by the National Weather Service for Saturday, May 13. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, and there is a dense fog advisory for the morning.

What is in the statement?

The statement gives the following details:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.

.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 AM for the majority

of North and Central Georgia with reduced visibility of one

quarter mile or less. Low visibilities may cause hazardous

driving conditions. If driving, it is recommended to slow down,

use your low beams, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon

with some storms capable of heavy rain, strong wind gusts, and

frequent lightning.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Sunday through Friday…

Afternoon showers and storms are forecast each day through the

extended period. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this

time, but any storms that form will be capable of heavy rain,

strong wind gusts, and frequent lightning.

What counties are affected?

The following counties are included in the hazardous weather outlook:

Baldwin. Banks. Barrow. Bartow. Bibb. Bleckley. Butts. Carroll. Catoosa. Chattahoochee. Chattooga. Cherokee. Clarke. Clayton. Cobb. Coweta. Crawford. Crisp. Dade. Dawson. DeKalb. Dodge. Dooly. Douglas. Emanuel. Fannin. Fayette. Floyd. Forsyth. Gilmer. Glascock. Gordon. Greene. Gwinnett. Hall. Hancock. Haralson. Harris. Heard. Henry. Houston. Jackson. Jasper. Jefferson. Johnson. Jones. Lamar. Laurens. Lumpkin. Macon. Madison. Marion. Meriwether. Monroe. Montgomery. Morgan. Murray. Muscogee. Newton. North Fulton. Oconee. Oglethorpe. Paulding. Peach. Pickens. Pike. Polk. Pulaski. Putnam. Rockdale. Schley. South Fulton. Spalding. Stewart. Sumter. Talbot. Taliaferro. Taylor. Telfair. Toombs. Towns. Treutlen. Troup. Twiggs. Union. Upson. Walker. Walton. Warren. Washington. Webster. Wheeler. White. Whitfield. Wilcox. Wilkes. Wilkinson

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

