Cobb weather December 2: Sunny, high near 70

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, there should be sunny skies here in Cobb County, with a high near 70 degrees.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49

.Monday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Wednesday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.