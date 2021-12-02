Breakfast with Santa in Kennesaw

From staff reports

The City of Kennesaw will have a special guest on Saturday, December 4, and you’ll have the opportunity to enjoy breakfast with him.

Kennesaw Parks and Recreation, along with the Kennesaw-Acworth Optimist Club, will host Breakfast with Santa, an “all-you-care-to-eat” breakfast, with pancakes, sausage, juice, coffee and table-to-table visits with Santa himself on Saturday, December 4, at the Ben Robertson Community Center, at 2753 Watts Drive.

Two seating options are available: 8 to 9:15 a.m. and 10 to 11:15 a.m. Advance tickets are $6.00 per person. Children two years of age or younger do not need a ticket, but they must sit on an adult’s lap.

To register for 8:00 AM visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE3Njk2NDA

To register for 10:00 AM visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTE3Njk2NTU

For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at 770-422-9714.

About the City of Kennesaw

The City of Kennesaw was incorporated in 1887. With a population of 33,036 according to the recent decennial census, Kennesaw is the third-largest city in Cobb County, behind Marietta and Smyrna.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports the following facts about Kennesaw, from 2019 estimates (we will update this when the census bureau completes the process of presenting the results of the 2020 census in a more user-friendly format, a project the bureau is working on):

2019 Population Estimates 34,077

Source: Vintage 2019 Population Estimates

Median Household Income $ 70,930

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons in poverty, percent 10.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Educational Attainment: Percent high school graduate or higher 91.8 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Persons without health insurance, percent 12.4 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Median Housing Value $ 194,800

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Total Housing Units 13,530

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Number of Firms 3,908

Source: 2012 Survey of Business Owners: Company Summary

Male Median Income $ 39,367

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Female Median Income $ 31,089

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Veterans 1,661

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates

Percent of households with a broadband Internet subscription 94.0 %

Source: 2015-2019 American Community Survey 5-Year Estimates