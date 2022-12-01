Cobb Young Professionals’ holiday social has a casino theme this year

The Cobb Chamber‘s Cobb Young Professionals will host its holiday social with a casino theme this year, with fun money and gaming tables.

The details are explained in the following press release:

“The Cobb Chamber’s Cobb Young Professionals (CYP) will host its holiday social on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Boxwood Social Hall. Join fellow young professionals for a fun and exciting casino night with prizes, food, drinks, all at a new event venue on the Marietta Square. Whether you are new to Cobb or simply trying to expand your network, everyone is encouraged to attend.

“For casino night, each participant will receive $25,000 in fun money. Attendees may exchange fun money for chips at any gaming table of their choice. As the gaming tables begin to close, winnings can be exchanged for raffle tickets that can be entered in drawings for a variety of prizes. Attendees can bring a prize valued at $20 max to receive an extra raffle ticket. Cocktail attire is encouraged, but not required.

“The social begins at 5:30 p.m. and is presented by Yearlong Presenting Sponsor Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Registration is open now at https://bit.ly/3EPGnUM .

“For more information about Cobb Young Professionals, contact Rebecca Chadwick at rchadwick@cobbchamber.org or 770-859-2368.”

About the Cobb Chamber

The Cobb Chamber, incorporated with the state as the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce, is the largest business organization in the county.

The President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber is Sharon Mason, the Chief Operating Officer is Dana Johnson, and the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors is Britt Fleck.

Projects of the Cobb Chamber include Cobb Executive Women, Cobb Young Professionals, and the Area Councils: Cumberland, East Cobb, Marietta, Northwest Cobb (Acworth, Kennesaw, West Cobb), Smyrna and South Cobb.

On its website the Cobb Chamber promotes itself as follows:

As one of the most influential business advocacy organizations in Georgia and one of the top three chambers in the nation, the Cobb Chamber is dedicated to bringing the community and its leaders together to create jobs and strengthen the economy and quality of life so businesses and the community can achieve more.

Who We Are: We are a community of businesses working together to advance a vibrant economy.

Why We Do It: When businesses thrive, communities flourish.

What We Do (Our Mission): Together, with diverse partnerships, we:

​

Attract, recruit and retain jobs.



Help companies start, grow and prosper.



Advocate and collaborate to enhance our state’s business climate.



Connect members to opportunities, new networks, and resources.



Develop workforce and support education.



Cultivate current and future leaders.