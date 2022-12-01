Marietta History Center features holiday crafts for its December Pop-In event

The Marietta History Center posted the following announcement on the City of Marietta website, about it’s December Pop-In event, featuring holiday crafts:

“MARIETTA – The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, December 17th from 10am-4pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in, December for crafts and activities geared towards Holiday Crafts, families may enjoy them in the galleries.

“When: December 17th, 2022

“10am-4pm

“Where: Marietta History Center

“1 Depot Street, Marietta, GA 30060

“Cost: FREE due to a private donor

“Marietta History Center has special extended hours in December. Holiday Hours Starting Friday, December 2nd and Ends Friday, December 23rd.

“Mondays: Closed

“Tuesdays & Wednesdays: 10am to 4pm

“Thursdays-Saturdays: 10am to 8pm (last tickets sold at 7:30pm)

“Sundays: 10am to 4pm (last tickets sold at 3:30pm)

“Closed Christmas Eve”



About the Marietta History Center

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot St, Marietta, GA 30060, adjacent to the western edge of Marietta Square, and facing the railroad tracks.

The center is housed in the Kennesaw House, which was at various times a cotton warehouse, a hotel, and a Civil War morgue and hospital.

The museum began in 1996, and became an official entity of the City of Marietta in 2018.

The current staff is:

Amy Reed – Museum Director

Christa McCay – Collections Manager

Anna Monroe – Museum Assistant

Nikolas Kekel – Museum Assistant

For more information about the MHC, visit its website by following this link .