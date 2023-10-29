The Battery Atlanta has a full lineup of events for November

The Battery Atlanta distributed its calendar of November events. It includes outdoor movies on the plaza, a Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday November 4, and several Thanksgiving and Christmas-themed events.

Below we’ve reprinted the calendar from the Battery Atlanta’s press release:

Outdoor Activities: Walk to End Alzheimer’s It’s time for the 2023 annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s! Attendees will lace up their tennis shoes and join the Alzheimer’s Association to raise money for meaningful research. The route is a 5k (3.1 miles), but there is also a 1-mile loop available to those who prefer it. For more information, click here. Xfinity Movie Series Fridays on the Plaza Green Family and friends gather on the Plaza Green and settle in for a movie night every Friday this November. Guests should bring their own seating for the free movie showings, presented by Xfinity. · “E.T The Extra-Terrestrial” Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. · “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” Friday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. · “Abominable” Friday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. (Following the Tree Lighting) Tree Lighting Presented by Wellstar Saturday Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Families are invited to the Tree Lighting festivities to usher in the holiday season! Mark Owens and Blooper will help track Santa as he gets closer and closer to light the tree on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. During the event, families enjoy entertainment from A-Town A-List. Immediately following the event, guests are prompted to get comfortable for a showing of “Abominable” on the plaza screen. Santa’s Post Office Together with Truist Friday, Nov. 24 through Saturday, Dec. 24 Santa Claus is once again setting up shop at his Post Office in The Battery Atlanta! From Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Dec. 24, Santa will continue the time-honored tradition of greeting local children. Santa will set up shop every Friday through Sunday in the Truist Community Corner, located at the corner of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. Families are invited to bring their handwritten letters to Santa – postage not required – in person at his official Atlanta outpost. Santa’s helpers will take care of the rest! Truist will have additional activities, photo ops and giveaways for the whole family, celebrating the holidays and the local community. Instead of a professional photographer, this free opportunity allows parents / guardians to take their own photos of their children interacting with Santa as he listens to their wish lists. Events & Promotions: Jazz Nights at BURN by Rocky Patel Thursday Nights at 7 p.m. Looking for a way to unwind and enjoy some soulful music? Look no further! BURN is thrilled to announce the upcoming “Jazz Night” that promises to be a night of pure musical magic. Guests can become immersed in the enchanting world of jazz, all while sipping on their favorite cocktails in BURN’s cozy, welcoming atmosphere. College Football Game Watch Every Saturday in November Fans are invited to cheer on their favorite teams at Live! at The Battery Atlanta this college football season and watch the games on the biggest screen in the Southeast. Attendees can delight in a huge selection of game day food and beverages including nachos, mouth-watering burgers and $30 Coors Light buckets at the ultimate college football destination, presented by Miller Lite. ASW Thanksgiving Cocktail Class Sunday Nov. 12 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. Join ASW for an interactive cocktail class featuring essential Thanksgiving cocktails hosted by ASW at the Battery ATL’s Lead Mixologist, Sophia Dent. During this class, attendees will be provided with a charcuterie board to snack on while enjoying 3 craft cocktails made with ASW’s award-winning spirits, including whiskey, vodka and gin. The class will teach the basics of bartending and the art of building a cocktail. With built in time for guest engagement, this class is perfect for individuals, couples and groups looking to bond over delicious drinks. Tickets are available now at this link. Crú’s Bountiful Thanksgiving Dinner Saturday, Nov. 23 from noon – 9 p.m. Bring the family for a 3 course Thanksgiving tradition at CRÚ! With a steaming basket of fresh baked bread for the table, each guest can choose their favorites for each of the three courses ensuring a happy and satiated family. The chefs at CRÚ have worked hard to create a fall-inspired menu that surpasses last year’s and still commemorates Thanksgiving using peak seasonal ingredients. Please call for a reservation (770) 485-9463. Coca-Cola Roxy Events: The Battery Atlanta’s iconic concert venue is gearing up for a diverse collection of live performances! This month, Coca-Cola Roxy brings a wide range of talents to the stage for fans to discover. All venue information can be found here. · Sin Bandera: Frecuencia Us Tour Friday, Nov. 3 at 8:30 p.m. · R&B Only Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. · Lil Uzi Vert: Pink Tape Tour Monday, Nov. 6 & 27 at 8 p.m. · Lil Yachty: The Field Trip Tour Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. · RL Grime Presents: PlayLive Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. · Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Friday, Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. · Slander Presents: Chimera Saturday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m. · Myke Towers: La Vida es Una Tour Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. · In This Moment & Ice Nine Kills: Kiss of Death Tour Monday, Nov. 20 at 6:15 p.m. · Blackberry Smoke: Live in Concert Friday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m An up-to-date list of restaurant and retailer happenings is available on the website. Details and hours of operation are subject to change.

About the Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta was developed by the Braves organization and other development partners as part of the controversial decision of the Atlanta Braves to move from Turner Field in the City of Atlanta to the stadium that began as SunTrust Park and became Truist Park after SunTrust merged with BB&T to form Truist Park.

As part of the stadium deal, the area surrounding the ballpark was developed as a mixed-use community: The Battery Atlanta.

The Battery Atlanta is located in the Cumberland Community Improvement District area of Cobb County at the intersection of I-75 and I-285, adjacent to Cobb Parkway.

According to its website the complex is 2 million square feet.

The stadium opened in 2017 and anchors the mixed-use development.

The Battery was designed by Wakefield Beasley & Associates, which has since been acquired by Nelson, and includes restaurants, apartments, hotels, retail and office space.