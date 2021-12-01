Cobb County weather December 1: mostly sunny

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we should have a mostly sunny day here in Cobb County with a high near 67.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 5 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. West wind around 5 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.