Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, September 10, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, September 10, 2023, with a high near 84 degrees.

The National Weather Service has also issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to scattered thunderstorms that will occur in the region today. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lighting are the main concerns.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 p.m. Patchy fog after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday

Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday

A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with August 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Max Temp Min Temp Average Depature from norm Precipitation 2023-08-01 96 73 84.5 3.3 0 2023-08-02 91 74 82.5 1.4 0 2023-08-03 92 73 82.5 1.4 0.23 2023-08-04 91 73 82 0.9 T 2023-08-05 96 74 85 4 0 2023-08-06 96 71 83.5 2.5 1.07 2023-08-07 93 71 82 1.1 0.26 2023-08-08 88 72 80 -0.9 T 2023-08-09 89 69 79 -1.8 0.03 2023-08-10 87 69 78 -2.8 0.16 2023-08-11 90 72 81 0.3 0.65 2023-08-12 94 73 83.5 2.9 0.82 2023-08-13 94 72 83 2.4 0 2023-08-14 96 76 86 5.5 0.01 2023-08-15 90 73 81.5 1.1 0.63 2023-08-16 86 67 76.5 -3.8 0 2023-08-17 87 68 77.5 -2.7 0 2023-08-18 90 69 79.5 -0.7 0 2023-08-19 89 74 81.5 1.4 0 2023-08-20 92 72 82 2 0 2023-08-21 96 75 85.5 5.7 0 2023-08-22 96 76 86 6.3 0 2023-08-23 93 81 87 7.4 0 2023-08-24 96 76 86 6.5 0 2023-08-25 98 80 89 9.6 0 2023-08-26 99 77 88 8.8 0 2023-08-27 97 77 87 7.9 T 2023-08-28 93 73 83 4 0.84 2023-08-29 90 73 81.5 2.7 0.08 2023-08-30 85 71 78 -0.7 0.46 2023-08-31 88 68 78 -0.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, September 10, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 85 98 in 2019 65 in 1882 Min Temperature M 68 76 in 1925 49 in 1969 Avg Temperature M 76.5 86.5 in 2019 62.5 in 1882 Precipitation M 0.12 2.46 in 1940 0.00 in 2021 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 1969 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 12 22 in 2019 0 in 1969 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 87.9 86.3 98.5 in 1925 75.8 in 1967 Avg Min Temperature 70.1 68.6 75.6 in 1925 60.2 in 1934 Avg Temperature 79.0 77.5 87.1 in 1925 68.5 in 1967 Total Precipitation T 1.25 7.37 in 1888 0.00 in 2002 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 0 0 5 in 1950 0 in 2023 Total CDD (base 65) 127 125 223 in 1925 41 in 1967 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.7 75.5 78.3 in 2012 69.7 in 1885 Avg Min Temperature 59.1 56.3 59.1 in 2023 50.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 68.4 65.9 68.6 in 2012 61.0 in 1940 Total Precipitation 32.28 36.03 55.58 in 1920 20.75 in 2007 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 0 0 11 in 1986 0 in 2023 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 1911 1773 2143 in 2019 1087 in 1967

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-09

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-09-09

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-09-09

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-09

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-09-09

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

Climate and climate change coverage in the Cobb County Courier

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”