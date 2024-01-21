Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, January 21, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, January 21, 2024, with a high near 38 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to an Arctic air mass that continues over the area Today with wind chills between -5 and 15 degrees this morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in place for portions of northwest Georgia through 10 a.m Today.
What does the extended forecast have in store?
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Clear, with a low around 23. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 53.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday
Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday Night
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Friday
Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Saturday
A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?
The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.
In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:
“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.
“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.
“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”
The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.
|Date
|High
|Low
|Average
|Departure from norm
|Precipitation
|2023-12-01
|66
|47
|56.5
|6.5
|0.15
|2023-12-02
|67
|58
|62.5
|12.7
|T
|2023-12-03
|69
|52
|60.5
|10.9
|0.1
|2023-12-04
|69
|45
|57
|7.6
|0
|2023-12-05
|61
|40
|50.5
|1.3
|0
|2023-12-06
|54
|39
|46.5
|-2.5
|0
|2023-12-07
|59
|32
|45.5
|-3.3
|0
|2023-12-08
|63
|37
|50
|1.4
|0
|2023-12-09
|69
|52
|60.5
|12.1
|0.28
|2023-12-10
|65
|38
|51.5
|3.3
|1.16
|2023-12-11
|51
|33
|42
|-6
|0
|2023-12-12
|56
|33
|44.5
|-3.3
|0
|2023-12-13
|59
|35
|47
|-0.7
|0
|2023-12-14
|59
|42
|50.5
|3
|0
|2023-12-15
|60
|35
|47.5
|0.2
|0
|2023-12-16
|58
|41
|49.5
|2.4
|T
|2023-12-17
|54
|48
|51
|4
|0.01
|2023-12-18
|58
|37
|47.5
|0.7
|0
|2023-12-19
|47
|29
|38
|-8.7
|0
|2023-12-20
|53
|29
|41
|-5.5
|0
|2023-12-21
|57
|32
|44.5
|-1.9
|0
|2023-12-22
|58
|40
|49
|2.8
|0
|2023-12-23
|67
|44
|55.5
|9.4
|0
|2023-12-24
|65
|46
|55.5
|9.5
|0.01
|2023-12-25
|63
|57
|60
|14.2
|1.7
|2023-12-26
|63
|53
|58
|12.3
|0.27
|2023-12-27
|58
|47
|52.5
|6.9
|T
|2023-12-28
|56
|39
|47.5
|2
|0
|2023-12-29
|45
|34
|39.5
|-5.9
|T
|2023-12-30
|49
|34
|41.5
|-3.7
|0
|2023-12-31
|57
|31
|44
|-1.2
|0
Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta
This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 21, allowing a comparison to current weather.
Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.
|Daily Data
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Max Temperature
|M
|54
|76 in 1927
|18 in 1985
|Min Temperature
|M
|35
|60 in 1982
|-8 in 1985
|Avg Temperature
|M
|44.7
|66.0 in 1933
|5.0 in 1985
|Precipitation
|M
|0.14
|3.12 in 2017
|0.00 in 2020
|Snowfall
|M
|0.0
|0.8 in 1983
|0.0 in 2023
|Snow Depth
|M
|–
|2 in 1983
|0 in 2023
|HDD (base 65)
|M
|20
|60 in 1985
|0 in 1933
|CDD (base 65)
|M
|0
|1 in 1933
|0 in 2023
|Month-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|51.0
|53.7
|65.4 in 1907
|36.5 in 1977
|Avg Min Temperature
|31.3
|35.6
|50.1 in 1907
|19.6 in 1977
|Avg Temperature
|41.1
|44.6
|57.7 in 1907
|28.0 in 1977
|Total Precipitation
|4.73
|3.08
|15.58 in 1883
|0.25 in 1927
|Total Snowfall
|0.0
|0.7
|7.0 in 1982
|0.0 in 2024
|Max Snow Depth
|0
|–
|5 in 1992
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (base 65)
|473
|428
|770 in 1977
|141 in 1907
|Total CDD (base 65)
|0
|0
|8 in 2022
|0 in 2024
|Year-to-Date Summary
|Observed
|Normal
|Record Highest
|Record Lowest
|Avg Max Temperature
|51.0
|53.7
|65.4 in 1907
|36.5 in 1977
|Avg Min Temperature
|31.3
|35.6
|50.1 in 1907
|19.6 in 1977
|Avg Temperature
|41.1
|44.6
|57.7 in 1907
|28.0 in 1977
|Total Precipitation
|4.73
|3.08
|15.58 in 1883
|0.25 in 1927
|Total Snowfall (since July 1)
|0.0
|1.1
|7.0 in 1982
|0.0 in 2024
|Max Snow Depth (since July 1)
|0
|–
|5 in 1992
|0 in 2024
|Total HDD (since July 1)
|1270
|1418
|2450 in 1977
|962 in 2017
|Total CDD (since Jan 1)
|0
|0
|8 in 2022
|0 in 2024
Period of Record:
- Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-20
- Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-20
- Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-20
- Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-19
- Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-19
For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.
What does the National Weather Service do?
The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The NWS describes its role as follows:
“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.
“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”