Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, January 21, 2024

TOPICS:
Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 21, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, January 21, 2024, with a high near 38 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to an Arctic air mass that continues over the area Today with wind chills between -5 and 15 degrees this morning. A Wind Chill Advisory is also in place for portions of northwest Georgia through 10 a.m Today.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Clear, with a low around 23. East wind around 5 mph.

Advertisement

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tuesday

A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 53.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday

Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday

Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-12-01664756.56.50.15
2023-12-02675862.512.7T
2023-12-03695260.510.90.1
2023-12-046945577.60
2023-12-05614050.51.30
2023-12-06543946.5-2.50
2023-12-07593245.5-3.30
2023-12-086337501.40
2023-12-09695260.512.10.28
2023-12-10653851.53.31.16
2023-12-11513342-60
2023-12-12563344.5-3.30
2023-12-13593547-0.70
2023-12-14594250.530
2023-12-15603547.50.20
2023-12-16584149.52.4T
2023-12-1754485140.01
2023-12-18583747.50.70
2023-12-19472938-8.70
2023-12-20532941-5.50
2023-12-21573244.5-1.90
2023-12-225840492.80
2023-12-23674455.59.40
2023-12-24654655.59.50.01
2023-12-2563576014.21.7
2023-12-2663535812.30.27
2023-12-27584752.56.9T
2023-12-28563947.520
2023-12-29453439.5-5.9T
2023-12-30493441.5-3.70
2023-12-31573144-1.20

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 21, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5476 in 192718 in 1985
Min TemperatureM3560 in 1982-8 in 1985
Avg TemperatureM44.766.0 in 19335.0 in 1985
PrecipitationM0.143.12 in 20170.00 in 2020
SnowfallM0.00.8 in 19830.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM2 in 19830 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M2060 in 19850 in 1933
CDD (base 65)M01 in 19330 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature51.053.765.4 in 190736.5 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature31.335.650.1 in 190719.6 in 1977
Avg Temperature41.144.657.7 in 190728.0 in 1977
Total Precipitation4.733.0815.58 in 18830.25 in 1927
Total Snowfall0.00.77.0 in 19820.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth05 in 19920 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)473428770 in 1977141 in 1907
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 20220 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature51.053.765.4 in 190736.5 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature31.335.650.1 in 190719.6 in 1977
Avg Temperature41.144.657.7 in 190728.0 in 1977
Total Precipitation4.733.0815.58 in 18830.25 in 1927
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.01.17.0 in 19820.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)05 in 19920 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)127014182450 in 1977962 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)008 in 20220 in 2024

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-20
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-20
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-20
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-19
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-19

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Advertisement

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Related Articles