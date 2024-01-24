Hot Topics

Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Cobb weather January 24: Photo of cloudy skies above a residential street

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling January 24, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, with a high near 58 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to showers and isolated thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and tonight with periods of heavy rain beginning this evening. A flood watch also remains in effect from this evening through Friday evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Wednesday

Rain likely with areas of drizzle before 10 a.m, then patchy drizzle with a chance of rain between 10 a.m and noon, then showers likely after noon. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. 

Wednesday Night

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 p.m. Low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. 

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-12-01664756.56.50.15
2023-12-02675862.512.7T
2023-12-03695260.510.90.1
2023-12-046945577.60
2023-12-05614050.51.30
2023-12-06543946.5-2.50
2023-12-07593245.5-3.30
2023-12-086337501.40
2023-12-09695260.512.10.28
2023-12-10653851.53.31.16
2023-12-11513342-60
2023-12-12563344.5-3.30
2023-12-13593547-0.70
2023-12-14594250.530
2023-12-15603547.50.20
2023-12-16584149.52.4T
2023-12-1754485140.01
2023-12-18583747.50.70
2023-12-19472938-8.70
2023-12-20532941-5.50
2023-12-21573244.5-1.90
2023-12-225840492.80
2023-12-23674455.59.40
2023-12-24654655.59.50.01
2023-12-2563576014.21.7
2023-12-2663535812.30.27
2023-12-27584752.56.9T
2023-12-28563947.520
2023-12-29453439.5-5.9T
2023-12-30493441.5-3.70
2023-12-31573144-1.20

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 24, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM5476 in 193723 in 1963
Min TemperatureM3658 in 1937-3 in 1963
Avg TemperatureM44.967.0 in 193710.0 in 1963
PrecipitationM0.152.75 in 20100.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.02.1 in 19910.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM7 in 19400 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M2055 in 19630 in 1974
CDD (base 65)M02 in 19370 in 2023
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature50.553.863.4 in 190736.8 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature30.735.648.2 in 190720.2 in 1977
Avg Temperature40.644.755.8 in 190728.5 in 1977
Total Precipitation4.783.5315.58 in 18830.25 in 1927
Total Snowfall0.00.88.3 in 19400.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)554489869 in 1977206 in 1907
Total CDD (base 65)008 in 20220 in 2024
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature50.553.863.4 in 190736.8 in 1977
Avg Min Temperature30.735.648.2 in 190720.2 in 1977
Avg Temperature40.644.755.8 in 190728.5 in 1977
Total Precipitation4.783.5315.58 in 18830.25 in 1927
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.01.28.3 in 19400.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)135114792549 in 1977994 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)008 in 20220 in 2024

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-23
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-23
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-23
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-22
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-19

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

