Cobb County weather forecast for Wednesday, January 24, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, with a high near 58 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to showers and isolated thunderstorms that are expected this afternoon and tonight with periods of heavy rain beginning this evening. A flood watch also remains in effect from this evening through Friday evening.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

Wednesday

Rain likely with areas of drizzle before 10 a.m, then patchy drizzle with a chance of rain between 10 a.m and noon, then showers likely after noon. Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Showers likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9 p.m. Low around 57. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Advertisement

Thursday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent.

Thursday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Friday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Friday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 66. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 55.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with December 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-12-01 66 47 56.5 6.5 0.15 2023-12-02 67 58 62.5 12.7 T 2023-12-03 69 52 60.5 10.9 0.1 2023-12-04 69 45 57 7.6 0 2023-12-05 61 40 50.5 1.3 0 2023-12-06 54 39 46.5 -2.5 0 2023-12-07 59 32 45.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-08 63 37 50 1.4 0 2023-12-09 69 52 60.5 12.1 0.28 2023-12-10 65 38 51.5 3.3 1.16 2023-12-11 51 33 42 -6 0 2023-12-12 56 33 44.5 -3.3 0 2023-12-13 59 35 47 -0.7 0 2023-12-14 59 42 50.5 3 0 2023-12-15 60 35 47.5 0.2 0 2023-12-16 58 41 49.5 2.4 T 2023-12-17 54 48 51 4 0.01 2023-12-18 58 37 47.5 0.7 0 2023-12-19 47 29 38 -8.7 0 2023-12-20 53 29 41 -5.5 0 2023-12-21 57 32 44.5 -1.9 0 2023-12-22 58 40 49 2.8 0 2023-12-23 67 44 55.5 9.4 0 2023-12-24 65 46 55.5 9.5 0.01 2023-12-25 63 57 60 14.2 1.7 2023-12-26 63 53 58 12.3 0.27 2023-12-27 58 47 52.5 6.9 T 2023-12-28 56 39 47.5 2 0 2023-12-29 45 34 39.5 -5.9 T 2023-12-30 49 34 41.5 -3.7 0 2023-12-31 57 31 44 -1.2 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, January 24, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 54 76 in 1937 23 in 1963 Min Temperature M 36 58 in 1937 -3 in 1963 Avg Temperature M 44.9 67.0 in 1937 10.0 in 1963 Precipitation M 0.15 2.75 in 2010 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 2.1 in 1991 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 7 in 1940 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 20 55 in 1963 0 in 1974 CDD (base 65) M 0 2 in 1937 0 in 2023 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 50.5 53.8 63.4 in 1907 36.8 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 30.7 35.6 48.2 in 1907 20.2 in 1977 Avg Temperature 40.6 44.7 55.8 in 1907 28.5 in 1977 Total Precipitation 4.78 3.53 15.58 in 1883 0.25 in 1927 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.8 8.3 in 1940 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 554 489 869 in 1977 206 in 1907 Total CDD (base 65) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 50.5 53.8 63.4 in 1907 36.8 in 1977 Avg Min Temperature 30.7 35.6 48.2 in 1907 20.2 in 1977 Avg Temperature 40.6 44.7 55.8 in 1907 28.5 in 1977 Total Precipitation 4.78 3.53 15.58 in 1883 0.25 in 1927 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 1.2 8.3 in 1940 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 1351 1479 2549 in 1977 994 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 0 0 8 in 2022 0 in 2024

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-23

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-01-23

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-01-23

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-22

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-01-19

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”