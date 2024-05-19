Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with a high near 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to patchy dense fog that will restrict visibility to less than one-quarter of a mile across portions of north Georgia this morning. Scattered thunderstorms are also expected today during the late morning and afternoon, with the highest chances across east Georgia.

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2024-04-01 78 65 71.5 12 0 2024-04-02 81 64 72.5 12.8 2.66 2024-04-03 68 50 59 -0.9 0.75 2024-04-04 65 44 54.5 -5.7 0 2024-04-05 64 43 53.5 -6.9 0 2024-04-06 66 40 53 -7.7 0 2024-04-07 74 45 59.5 -1.4 0 2024-04-08 76 55 65.5 4.3 0 2024-04-09 66 58 62 0.6 0.69 2024-04-10 73 60 66.5 4.8 0.26 2024-04-11 75 55 65 3.1 0.21 2024-04-12 69 51 60 -2.2 0 2024-04-13 77 48 62.5 0 0 2024-04-14 85 54 69.5 6.8 0 2024-04-15 84 59 71.5 8.5 0 2024-04-16 84 61 72.5 9.3 0 2024-04-17 80 66 73 9.5 0.08 2024-04-18 85 61 73 9.2 0 2024-04-19 86 67 76.5 12.5 T 2024-04-20 79 57 68 3.7 0.5 2024-04-21 60 50 55 -9.6 0.52 2024-04-22 67 44 55.5 -9.3 0 2024-04-23 72 46 59 -6.1 0 2024-04-24 76 54 65 -0.4 T 2024-04-25 80 56 68 2.4 0 2024-04-26 82 61 71.5 5.6 0 2024-04-27 77 61 69 2.8 0 2024-04-28 79 60 69.5 3.1 0 2024-04-29 79 59 69 2.3 0 2024-04-30 78 64 71 4 0.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 19, allowing a comparison to current weather.

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 82 96 in 1938 49 in 1894 Min Temperature M 62 71 in 1996 42 in 1894 Avg Temperature M 72.0 81.5 in 1996 45.5 in 1894 Precipitation M 0.11 1.99 in 1886 0.00 in 2023 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2023 0.0 in 2023 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 HDD (base 65) M 0 19 in 1894 0 in 2023 CDD (base 65) M 8 17 in 1996 0 in 2014 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 81.1 79.8 85.6 in 1936 70.4 in 1917 Avg Min Temperature 64.6 59.6 66.0 in 1899 50.7 in 1973 Avg Temperature 72.9 69.7 75.3 in 1899 60.8 in 1917 Total Precipitation 1.05 2.17 8.12 in 2003 0.04 in 1896 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1953 0.0 in 2024 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2024 0 in 2024 Total HDD (base 65) 0 19 104 in 1917 0 in 2024 Total CDD (base 65) 147 108 202 in 1899 19 in 1973 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.2 65.3 70.0 in 2017 57.9 in 1895 Avg Min Temperature 48.0 45.3 50.0 in 1880 37.7 in 1940 Avg Temperature 57.6 55.3 60.0 in 2017 48.1 in 1940 Total Precipitation 25.08 19.80 35.76 in 1929 9.46 in 1916 Total Snowfall (since July 1) T 2.2 10.9 in 1936 0.0 in 2019 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 8 in 1940 0 in 2024 Total HDD (since July 1) 2040 2539 3832 in 1977 1690 in 2017 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 255 191 342 in 2012 45 in 1973

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-18

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-18

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-18

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-18

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-18

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”