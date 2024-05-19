Cobb County weather forecast for Sunday, May 19, 2024

TOPICS:
Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling May 19, 2024

The National Weather Service forecasts partly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with a high near 80 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to patchy dense fog that will restrict visibility to less than one-quarter of a mile across portions of north Georgia this morning. Scattered thunderstorms are also expected today during the late morning and afternoon, with the highest chances across east Georgia.

What you will read in this article

  1. The extended forecast for Cobb County
  2. Last month’s climate summary for the metro Atlanta region
  3. The climate almanac for metro Atlanta
  4. What the National Weather Service is, and what it does

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight

Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Friday

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with April 2024 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateHighLowAverageDeparture from normPrecipitation
2024-04-01786571.5120
2024-04-02816472.512.82.66
2024-04-03685059-0.90.75
2024-04-04654454.5-5.70
2024-04-05644353.5-6.90
2024-04-06664053-7.70
2024-04-07744559.5-1.40
2024-04-08765565.54.30
2024-04-096658620.60.69
2024-04-10736066.54.80.26
2024-04-117555653.10.21
2024-04-12695160-2.20
2024-04-13774862.500
2024-04-14855469.56.80
2024-04-15845971.58.50
2024-04-16846172.59.30
2024-04-178066739.50.08
2024-04-188561739.20
2024-04-19866776.512.5T
2024-04-207957683.70.5
2024-04-21605055-9.60.52
2024-04-22674455.5-9.30
2024-04-23724659-6.10
2024-04-24765465-0.4T
2024-04-258056682.40
2024-04-26826171.55.60
2024-04-277761692.80
2024-04-28796069.53.10
2024-04-297959692.30
2024-04-3078647140.06

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, May 19, allowing a comparison to current weather. 

Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day, according to historical data.

Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8296 in 193849 in 1894
Min TemperatureM6271 in 199642 in 1894
Avg TemperatureM72.081.5 in 199645.5 in 1894
PrecipitationM0.111.99 in 18860.00 in 2023
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Snow DepthM0 in 20230 in 2023
HDD (base 65)M019 in 18940 in 2023
CDD (base 65)M817 in 19960 in 2014
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature81.179.885.6 in 193670.4 in 1917
Avg Min Temperature64.659.666.0 in 189950.7 in 1973
Avg Temperature72.969.775.3 in 189960.8 in 1917
Total Precipitation1.052.178.12 in 20030.04 in 1896
Total Snowfall0.00.0T in 19530.0 in 2024
Max Snow Depth00 in 20240 in 2024
Total HDD (base 65)019104 in 19170 in 2024
Total CDD (base 65)147108202 in 189919 in 1973
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature67.265.370.0 in 201757.9 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature48.045.350.0 in 188037.7 in 1940
Avg Temperature57.655.360.0 in 201748.1 in 1940
Total Precipitation25.0819.8035.76 in 19299.46 in 1916
Total Snowfall (since July 1)T2.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2024
Total HDD (since July 1)204025393832 in 19771690 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)255191342 in 201245 in 1973

Period of Record:

  • Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-18
  • Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2024-05-18
  • Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2024-05-18
  • Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-18
  • Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2024-05-18

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

Related Articles