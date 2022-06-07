Cobb County weather forecast and climate summary for Tuesday June 7

The National Weather Service forecasts a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms here in Cobb County on Tuesday June 7, with a high of around 84.

7-day forecast

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 88.

May 2022 climate summary for Atlanta area

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather? , the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather. Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records. So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Maximum Minimum Average Departure from Norm Precipitation



















2022-05-01 81 65 73 5.7 0 2022-05-02 86 65 75.5 8 0 2022-05-03 86 66 76 8.2 0 2022-05-04 87 64 75.5 7.4 0.41 2022-05-05 87 67 77 8.7 0 2022-05-06 80 67 73.5 4.9 0.15 2022-05-07 69 60 64.5 -4.4 0 2022-05-08 69 54 61.5 -7.7 T 2022-05-09 73 53 63 -6.4 0 2022-05-10 82 57 69.5 -0.2 0 2022-05-11 84 60 72 2 0 2022-05-12 85 64 74.5 4.3 0 2022-05-13 79 65 72 1.5 T 2022-05-14 82 63 72.5 1.8 0 2022-05-15 86 66 76 5 T 2022-05-16 87 66 76.5 5.2 0 2022-05-17 85 60 72.5 1 0 2022-05-18 88 63 75.5 3.7 0 2022-05-19 90 70 80 8 0 2022-05-20 88 69 78.5 6.2 0 2022-05-21 89 71 80 7.5 0 2022-05-22 88 70 79 6.2 0.02 2022-05-23 78 68 73 0 1.47 2022-05-24 84 68 76 2.7 T 2022-05-25 80 68 74 0.5 0.2 2022-05-26 76 69 72.5 -1.3 0.18 2022-05-27 82 66 74 0 T 2022-05-28 81 60 70.5 -3.7 0 2022-05-29 86 68 77 2.5 0 2022-05-30 89 68 78.5 3.8 T 2022-05-31 87 67 77 2.1 0 Sum 2574 2007











Average 83.03 64.7 73.9







Normal 81.1 61.3 71.2









For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area .

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) .

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

