ARPA funds available for organizations in Cobb County

Cobb County announced yesterday in a news release that a portal has been set up for organizations and individuals who want to apply for federal funds for projects under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners recently approved ARPA investment guidance that allocates federal funds to five priority areas:

Community Health – To enhance mental, physical, and behavioral healthcare services

Support Services – To enhance programming and services for vulnerable and disadvantaged members of the community

Economic Development – To aid economic recovery through the business sector and workforce opportunities

County Infrastructure – To enhance its physical and/or structural capacity to meet operational responsibilities

Public Safety – To assist in keeping Cobb County residents safe

Groups and individuals interested in submitting projects can do so by visiting https://www.cobbcounty.org/ARPA

The county news release provides the following information about the application process:

Advertisement

Applications are due by September 9, 2022, and will be reviewed on a rolling basis before they are considered for funding by the Board of Commissioners. Detailed instructions and “frequently asked questions” are included as part of the online application. Interested applicants are encouraged to read the application thoroughly before starting the process. Paper copies of the application will also be available for those who need them and will be available at the county building at 100 Cherokee Street, Marietta. The County will host two informational webinars on June 16 at 4:30 pm and June 27 at 6:00 pm to discuss the application process. For more information on the County’s investment priorities please visit www.cobbcounty.org/ARPA

The county government wrote that this application is the next step in the process to maximize the impact of the ARPA dollars it was allocated, “address equity, and facilitate a strategic recovery from the pandemic.”

The news release states:

This process has been informed by a community needs survey, focus groups, listening sessions, interviews with leaders from the community, and public Board of Commissioner meetings. Future opportunities for public input will be shared through the County’s ARPA website at www.cobbcounty.org/ARPA