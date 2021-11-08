Cobb weather November 8: Sunny skies, high near 70

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, Sunny skies are expected in Cobb County with a high near 70.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 43. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Calm wind.

Wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Veterans Day A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Friday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 50.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.