Gasoline price in Georgia stays same, but still up

The average gasoline price in Georgia stayed the same over the past week, but is still up.

According to the weekly press release from Montrae Waiters the spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group, Georgia drivers are now paying an average of $3.25 per gallon which is the same as last week’s average price in the state.

“Gas prices continue to rise across the country.” said Waiters. “A year ago Georgians were paying $28 to $38 dollars to fill up a tank of gas, now that cost has almost doubled. AAA anticipates pump prices will remain elevated through the Thanksgiving Holiday.”

Prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.25 at the time of this writing, keeping pace iwthe statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 2 cents to $3.42. According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.5 million barrels to 214.2 million barrels last week. However, gasoline demand rose from 9.32 million barrels a day to 9.5 million barrels a day. The slight increase in demand has contributed to price increases, while elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices.

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.