Georgia gasoline prices continue to decline in keeping with national trend

Gasoline prices in Georgia have decreased compared to the previous week, with the average price now at $3.30 per gallon, continuing the trend of the past several weeks.

The current average is 9 cents less than a week ago and 29 cents less than a month ago.

However, it is still 18 cents higher than the price at the same time last year. On average, it costs $49.50 to fill a 15-gallon tank in Georgia, which is $4.35 less than a month ago.

“The switch to less expensive winter blend gasoline and the Governor’s suspension of Georgia’s state gas tax continues to be the driving forces lowering prices at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group.

Gasoline prices in Cobb County

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Cobb County is $3.351, roughly five cents more than the statewide average.

It is always possible to find lower gas prices than the average by comparison shopping or using tools like http://gasbuddy.com.

What are the national trends?

AAA’s weekly report stated the following about national gas and oil trends:

“Since last Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased to $3.84 (subject to change overnight).

“The drop in the national average, while small, is typical this time of year as much of the country makes the switch to less expensive winter-blend gasoline.

“However, the seasonal decline at the pump is being slowed by higher oil costs, which is around $90 a barrel.

“According to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 8.31 to 8.41 million barrels a day last week.

“Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks declined slightly from 220.3 to 219.5 million barrels.”

How does AAA determine gas prices?

According to AAA:

“AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability.

“All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.”