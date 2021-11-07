Upcoming Cobb County MSPLOST town halls

Cobb County has announced a series of town hall meetings on the Mobility Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (MSPLOST), and the 2050 Comprehensive Transportation Plan, beginning this week.

Here is the announcement distributed by the county:

Get to know Cobb’s Mobility SPLOST plans and 2050 Comprehensive Transportation Plan and give us your feedback. At town halls around the county, you will learn:

• How this SPLOST differs from the referendum approved by voters in November 2020

• How each will generate new revenues for the Comprehensive Transportation Plan.

After, you will receive information on how you can provide input to help shape Cobb MSPLOST options. Your input will be presented to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for consideration. Town hall dates and times: Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.

Switzer Library

266 Roswell Street, NE, Marietta Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy

2435 East-West Connector, Austell Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.

Fullers Park Recreation Center

3499 Robinson Rd, Marietta Click here to see the flyer.