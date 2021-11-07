Hot Topics

Upcoming Cobb County MSPLOST town halls

Cobb County government building in article about rental assistanceCobb County government building (photo by Larry Felton Johnson)

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 7, 2021

Cobb County has announced a series of town hall meetings on the Mobility Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (MSPLOST), and the 2050 Comprehensive Transportation Plan, beginning this week.

Here is the announcement distributed by the county:

Get to know Cobb’s Mobility SPLOST plans and 2050 Comprehensive Transportation Plan and give us your feedback. At town halls around the county, you will learn:

•  How this SPLOST differs from the referendum approved by voters in November 2020
•  How each will generate new revenues for the Comprehensive Transportation Plan.

After, you will receive information on how you can provide input to help shape Cobb MSPLOST options. Your input will be presented to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for consideration.

Town hall dates and times:

Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.
Switzer Library
266 Roswell Street, NE, Marietta

Nov. 10 at 6:30 p.m.
Cobb County Public Safety Police Academy
2435 East-West Connector, Austell

Nov. 30 at 6 p.m.
Fullers Park Recreation Center
3499 Robinson Rd, Marietta

Click here to see the flyer.

Advertisement
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Upcoming Cobb County MSPLOST town halls"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.