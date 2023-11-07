Cobb County weather forecast for Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, with a high near 78 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to be clear, with an overnight low of around 51 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Advertisement

Tonight

Clear, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday

Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Friday

Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Friday Night

Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Veterans Day

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61.

Saturday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Sunday Night

A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with October 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date Min Temp Max Temp Average Departure from Norm Precipitation 2023-10-01 83 66 74.5 4.2 0 2023-10-02 84 65 74.5 4.6 0 2023-10-03 84 65 74.5 4.9 0 2023-10-04 84 65 74.5 5.3 0 2023-10-05 82 63 72.5 3.7 0 2023-10-06 79 66 72.5 4 0.01 2023-10-07 72 53 62.5 -5.6 0 2023-10-08 69 47 58 -9.7 0 2023-10-09 75 47 61 -6.3 0 2023-10-10 83 54 68.5 1.5 0 2023-10-11 74 60 67 0.4 0.7 2023-10-12 69 59 64 -2.2 0.55 2023-10-13 67 60 63.5 -2.3 0.14 2023-10-14 76 60 68 2.6 0.01 2023-10-15 65 51 58 -7 T 2023-10-16 60 46 53 -11.7 0 2023-10-17 68 45 56.5 -7.8 0 2023-10-18 71 47 59 -4.9 0 2023-10-19 72 51 61.5 -2 T 2023-10-20 76 57 66.5 3.4 0.37 2023-10-21 76 50 63 0.3 0 2023-10-22 79 58 68.5 6.2 0 2023-10-23 73 53 63 1 0 2023-10-24 74 50 62 0.4 0 2023-10-25 76 53 64.5 3.3 0 2023-10-26 79 61 70 9.2 0 2023-10-27 79 60 69.5 9 0 2023-10-28 82 59 70.5 10.4 0 2023-10-29 83 61 72 12.3 0 2023-10-30 85 53 69 9.6 0 2023-10-31 64 45 54.5 -4.5 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, November 7, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 67 83 in 2022 42 in 1951 Min Temperature M 46 68 in 2022 27 in 1967 Avg Temperature M 56.6 75.5 in 2022 38.0 in 1951 Precipitation M 0.13 2.01 in 1947 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 0.0 in 2022 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – 0 in 2022 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 9 27 in 1951 0 in 2022 CDD (base 65) M 1 11 in 2022 0 in 2021 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 67.3 67.8 78.0 in 2022 53.4 in 1954 Avg Min Temperature 40.8 47.5 61.4 in 2015 30.4 in 1954 Avg Temperature 54.1 57.6 69.0 in 2022 41.9 in 1954 Total Precipitation 0.00 0.90 5.56 in 1977 0.00 in 2023 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.0 T in 1966 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 0 in 2023 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 63 57 160 in 1954 1 in 2022 Total CDD (base 65) 0 5 31 in 2022 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 77.6 75.7 78.1 in 2019 67.5 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 58.8 56.5 59.3 in 2019 49.9 in 1878 Avg Temperature 68.2 66.1 68.7 in 2019 58.7 in 1878 Total Precipitation 35.35 42.78 62.27 in 1929 2.00 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.0 T in 2001 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – T in 1942 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 131 161 424 in 1976 30 in 2016 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2213 2043 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-06

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-11-06

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-11-06

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-06

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-11-06

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”