Cobb County weather forecast for Friday, June 2, 2023

Cobb forecast Christmas image: Photo of Veterans Memorial Highway on a clear day with the Cobb County Courier logo and the words "Weather forecast"

Posted By: Norhasnima Dimacaling June 2, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly sunny skies here in Cobb County on Friday, June 2, 2023, with a high near 87 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other parts of the region due to isolated showers and thunderstorms that will be expected this afternoon.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.

Tonight

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Sunday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night

A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

To read more climate and climate change coverage published by the Cobb County Courier, please follow this link

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

DateMaxMinAvgDeparture from normPrecipitation
2023-05-01685059.0-8.30.00
2023-05-02734860.5-7.00.00
2023-05-03724860.0-7.80.00
2023-05-04755062.5-5.60.00
2023-05-05645861.0-7.30.01
2023-05-06765967.5-1.10.00
2023-05-07836172.03.10.00
2023-05-08866776.57.3T
2023-05-09856876.57.10.00
2023-05-10846775.55.80.00
2023-05-11816774.04.0T
2023-05-12796773.02.80.23
2023-05-13866575.55.00.00
2023-05-14907080.09.30.00
2023-05-15857077.56.50.06
2023-05-16886878.06.70.29
2023-05-17816673.52.0T
2023-05-18726468.0-3.8T
2023-05-19736167.0-5.00.00
2023-05-20776571.0-1.30.56
2023-05-21806572.50.0T
2023-05-22706366.5-6.30.41
2023-05-23726468.0-5.00.01
2023-05-24806572.5-0.80.00
2023-05-25816271.5-2.00.00
2023-05-26776269.5-4.30.00
2023-05-27776068.5-5.50.00
2023-05-28795868.5-5.70.00
2023-05-29756268.5-6.00.00
2023-05-30836172.0-2.70.00
2023-05-31796773.0-1.90.00
Sum243119281.57
Average78.462.270.3-0.9
Normal81.161.371.23.56
Observations for each day cover the 24 hours endingat the time given below (Local Standard Time).
Max Temperature : midnight
Min Temperature : midnight
Precipitation : midnight
Snowfall : midnight
Snow Depth : 7am
Daily DataObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Max TemperatureM8598 in 189559 in 1967
Min TemperatureM6675 in 198549 in 1972
Avg TemperatureM75.486.0 in 198555.0 in 1967
PrecipitationM0.131.55 in 19120.00 in 2022
SnowfallM0.00.0 in 20220.0 in 2022
Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
HDD (base 65)M010 in 19670 in 2022
CDD (base 65)M1021 in 19850 in 1997
Month-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature84.084.796.5 in 189562.5 in 1967
Avg Min Temperature64.065.873.5 in 201146.5 in 1889
Avg Temperature74.075.384.3 in 201157.5 in 1967
Total Precipitation0.000.262.86 in 20010.00 in 2023
Total Snowfall0.00.00.0 in 20230.0 in 2023
Max Snow DepthM0 in 20220 in 2022
Total HDD (base 65)0015 in 19670 in 2023
Total CDD (base 65)92139 in 20110 in 1972
Year-to-Date SummaryObservedNormalRecord HighestRecord Lowest
Avg Max Temperature69.567.071.1 in 201759.8 in 1895
Avg Min Temperature51.047.151.6 in 188039.6 in 1940
Avg Temperature60.257.061.2 in 201750.0 in 1940
Total Precipitation20.9321.4539.15 in 192910.91 in 1986
Total Snowfall (since July 1)0.12.210.9 in 19360.0 in 2019
Max Snow Depth (since July 1)08 in 19400 in 2023
Total HDD (since July 1)193225293832 in 19771690 in 2017
Total CDD (since Jan 1)318318499 in 2019111 in 1997
Period of Record:Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-06-01Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-06-01Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-06-01Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-06-01Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-05-30

The climate summary for yesterday, Jun 1, 2023

CLIMATE REPORT 

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PEACHTREE CITY GA

418 AM EDT FRI JUN 02 2023

……………………………..

…THE ATLANTA CLIMATE SUMMARY FOR JUNE 1 2023…

CLIMATE NORMAL PERIOD: 1991 TO 2020

CLIMATE RECORD PERIOD: 1878 TO 2023

WEATHER ITEM   OBSERVED TIME   RECORD YEAR NORMAL DEPARTURE LAST      

                VALUE   (LST)  VALUE       VALUE  FROM      YEAR     

                                                  NORMAL           

………………………………………………………….

TEMPERATURE (F)                                                          

 YESTERDAY                                                           

  MAXIMUM         84   4:17 PM  97    1945  85     -1       92        

  MINIMUM         64   3:10 AM  39    1889  66     -2       70        

  AVERAGE         74                        75     -1       81     

PRECIPITATION (IN)                                                    

  YESTERDAY        0.00          2.86 2001   0.13  -0.13     0.00     

  MONTH TO DATE    0.00                      0.13  -0.13     0.00     

  SINCE JUN 1      0.00                      0.13  -0.13     0.00     

  SINCE JAN 1     20.93                     21.32  -0.39    21.52     

DEGREE DAYS                                                           

 HEATING                                                              

  YESTERDAY        0                         0      0        0        

  MONTH TO DATE    0                         0      0        0        

  SINCE JUN 1      0                         0      0        0        

  SINCE JUL 1   1932                      2529   -597     2042        

 COOLING                                                              

  YESTERDAY        9                        10     -1       16        

  MONTH TO DATE    9                        10     -1       16        

  SINCE JUN 1      9                        10     -1       16        

  SINCE JAN 1    318                       308     10      386        

………………………………………………………….

WIND (MPH)                                                            

  RESULTANT WIND SPEED   8   RESULTANT WIND DIRECTION   E (80)        

  HIGHEST WIND SPEED    15   HIGHEST WIND DIRECTION     E (70)        

  HIGHEST GUST SPEED    20   HIGHEST GUST DIRECTION    NE (60)        

  AVERAGE WIND SPEED     8.4                                        

SKY COVER                                                             

  AVERAGE SKY COVER 0.8                                                 

WEATHER CONDITIONS                                                    

THE FOLLOWING WEATHER WAS RECORDED YESTERDAY.                         

  NO SIGNIFICANT WEATHER WAS OBSERVED.                                  

RELATIVE HUMIDITY (PERCENT)

 HIGHEST    90           3:00 AM                                      

 LOWEST     52           2:00 PM                                      

 AVERAGE    71                                                        

………………………………………………….

THE ATLANTA CLIMATE NORMALS FOR TODAY

                         NORMAL    RECORD    YEAR                     

 MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   85        98      1895                      

 MINIMUM TEMPERATURE (F)   66        49      1972                      

SUNRISE AND SUNSET                                                    

JUNE  2 2023……….SUNRISE   6:28 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:43 PM EDT     

JUNE  3 2023……….SUNRISE   6:28 AM EDT   SUNSET   8:44 PM EDT     

–  INDICATES NEGATIVE NUMBERS.

R  INDICATES RECORD WAS SET OR TIED.

MM INDICATES DATA IS MISSING.

T  INDICATES TRACE AMOUNT.

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. 

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”

