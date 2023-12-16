Cobb County weather forecast for Saturday, December 16, 2023

The National Weather Service forecasts mostly cloudy skies here in Cobb County on Saturday, December 16, 2023, with a high near 55 degrees.

Tonight it is expected to shower, with an overnight low of around 45 degrees.

What does the extended forecast have in store?

This forecast is centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.

Today

A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight

Showers. Low around 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday

Showers likely, mainly before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Monday

Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday

Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

What was the climate like in the latest reporting period?

The NWS climate summary for metro Atlanta has now been updated with November 2023 figures.

In an article entitled What is the Difference between Climate and Weather?, the National Ocean Service describes the difference as follows:

“Weather is what you see outside on any particular day. So, for example, it may be 75° degrees and sunny or it could be 20° degrees with heavy snow. That’s the weather.

“Climate is the average of that weather. For example, you can expect snow in the Northeast in January or for it to be hot and humid in the Southeast in July. This is climate. The climate record also includes extreme values such as record high temperatures or record amounts of rainfall. If you’ve ever heard your local weather person say “today we hit a record high for this day,” she is talking about climate records.

“So when we are talking about climate change, we are talking about changes in long-term averages of daily weather. In most places, weather can change from minute-to-minute, hour-to-hour, day-to-day, and season-to-season. Climate, however, is the average of weather over time and space.”

The climate report for the Atlanta area for the previous month shows how much departure from the average temperatures that month represents. The average temperature for a date is the average over a 30-year period.

Date High Low Average Departure from norm Precipitation 2023-11-01 55 34 44.5 -14.2 0 2023-11-02 57 35 46 -12.3 0 2023-11-03 66 37 51.5 -6.5 0 2023-11-04 73 42 57.5 -0.1 0 2023-11-05 75 48 61.5 4.2 0 2023-11-06 78 49 63.5 6.6 0 2023-11-07 81 53 67 10.4 0 2023-11-08 80 54 67 10.7 0 2023-11-09 78 60 69 13 0 2023-11-10 67 57 62 6.4 0.05 2023-11-11 56 51 53.5 -1.8 0.64 2023-11-12 59 50 54.5 -0.5 T 2023-11-13 67 51 59 4.3 0 2023-11-14 69 52 60.5 6.1 0 2023-11-15 63 53 58 3.9 T 2023-11-16 70 54 62 8.2 0 2023-11-17 72 58 65 11.5 T 2023-11-18 74 54 64 10.7 0 2023-11-19 70 47 58.5 5.5 0 2023-11-20 67 54 60.5 7.8 T 2023-11-21 67 58 62.5 10 1.23 2023-11-22 59 46 52.5 0.3 0 2023-11-23 58 40 49 -2.9 0 2023-11-24 64 44 54 2.3 0 2023-11-25 60 44 52 0.6 0 2023-11-26 50 44 47 -4.2 0.09 2023-11-27 52 39 45.5 -5.4 0 2023-11-28 53 35 44 -6.7 0 2023-11-29 56 28 42 -8.5 0 2023-11-30 59 35 47 -3.3 0

Climate Almanac for metro Atlanta

This almanac provides information on past climate conditions for today’s date, December 16, allowing a comparison to current weather. Simply put, it helps you see what the weather would typically be like on this day according to historical data.

Daily Data Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Max Temperature M 56 77 in 1971 28 in 1882 Min Temperature M 38 63 in 1948 12 in 1951 Avg Temperature M 47.1 67.5 in 1971 22.0 in 1882 Precipitation M 0.15 3.05 in 1992 0.00 in 2022 Snowfall M 0.0 T in 1930 0.0 in 2022 Snow Depth M – T in 1930 0 in 2022 HDD (base 65) M 18 43 in 1882 0 in 1971 CDD (base 65) M 0 3 in 1971 0 in 2022 Month-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 61.8 57.6 67.1 in 1956 43.6 in 1886 Avg Min Temperature 41.2 39.5 48.3 in 1998 26.6 in 1962 Avg Temperature 51.5 48.5 56.6 in 2001 36.0 in 1917 Total Precipitation 1.69 2.21 12.34 in 1919 0.00 in 1889 Total Snowfall 0.0 0.1 2.4 in 1958 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (base 65) 197 265 458 in 1917 129 in 2001 Total CDD (base 65) 0 1 13 in 1991 0 in 2023 Year-to-Date Summary Observed Normal Record Highest Record Lowest Avg Max Temperature 76.1 74.0 76.3 in 2016 62.7 in 1878 Avg Min Temperature 57.4 54.9 57.4 in 2019 46.2 in 1878 Avg Temperature 66.7 64.4 66.8 in 2019 54.5 in 1878 Total Precipitation 39.05 48.07 68.49 in 1948 9.21 in 1878 Total Snowfall (since July 1) 0.0 0.1 2.4 in 1958 0.0 in 2023 Max Snow Depth (since July 1) 0 – 2 in 2017 0 in 2023 Total HDD (since July 1) 536 704 1285 in 1976 436 in 1998 Total CDD (since Jan 1) 2221 2050 2643 in 2019 33 in 1878

Period of Record:

Max Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-15

Min Temperature : 1878-10-04 to 2023-12-15

Precipitation : 1878-10-01 to 2023-12-15

Snowfall : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-14

Snow Depth : 1928-12-25 to 2023-12-14

For much more information on the climate in our area, visit the NWS Climate FAQ for the Atlanta area.

What does the National Weather Service do?

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

“The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy.

“These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.”