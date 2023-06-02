Create Austell to gather Saturday June 10 for meet and greet

Create Austell sent the following information about their coming June 10 meeting:
Next Saturday, June 10th, members from Create Austell will be holding its second meet and greet to socialize, connect, and get to know each other better. This will also be the day that co-founder Derek Caffee releases the vision of “Unity Square,” a memorialization of the downtown area some call home!
The gathering will start about 12 noon at Dillon’s Bistro, 2710 Jefferson St., Austell, GA 30168 and will be going until at least 3 p.m. Come enjoy a beer, some great food by Chef Dillon, and games, all while learning about other amenities popping up in the downtown Austell area soon and weigh in on what you would like to see!
Create Austell is a social group and movement designed to help influence the future of Austell, GA with respect to:
• Housing/ Zoning
• Sustainability
• Mobility
• Arts & Culture
Create Austell was formed to provide an in-person and online social advocacy group helping connect various community stakeholders and mobilizing them around issues that positively impact the quality of life and economic viability of the City of Austell, its citizens, and stakeholders
For more information about Create Austell visit their Facebook group.
About the City of Austell
The smallest city in Cobb County with a population of just under 8,000, the City of Austell was incorporated on September 4, 1885.
The original city limits of the town were a circle with a radius of one-half mile from a railway terminal used by the Georgia Pacific Railway Company and the East Tennessee, Virginia and Georgia Railroad Company.
The U.S. Census Bureau provides the following quick facts about the city:
|Population Estimates, July 1, 2022, (V2022)
|7,896
|Population
|Population Estimates, July 1, 2022, (V2022)
|7,896
|Population estimates base, April 1, 2020, (V2022)
|7,710
|Population, percent change – April 1, 2020 (estimates base) to July 1, 2022, (V2022)
|2.4%
|Population, Census, April 1, 2020
|7,713
|Population, Census, April 1, 2010
|6,581
|Age and Sex
|Persons under 5 years, percent
|4.6%
|Persons under 18 years, percent
|28.9%
|Persons 65 years and over, percent
|8.2%
|Female persons, percent
|52.4%
|Race and Hispanic Origin
|White alone, percent
|29.9%
|Black or African American alone, percent(a)
|61.9%
|American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Asian alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)
|0.0%
|Two or More Races, percent
|6.0%
|Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)
|8.0%
|White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent
|25.1%
|Population Characteristics
|Veterans, 2017-2021
|385
|Foreign born persons, percent, 2017-2021
|4.6%
|Housing
|Housing units, July 1, 2022, (V2022)
|X
|Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2017-2021
|60.0%
|Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2017-2021
|$156,000
|Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$1,268
|Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2017-2021
|$317
|Median gross rent, 2017-2021
|$1,258
|Building permits, 2022
|X
|Families & Living Arrangements
|Households, 2017-2021
|2,802
|Persons per household, 2017-2021
|2.92
|Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2017-2021
|93.4%
|Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2017-2021
|10.7%
|Computer and Internet Use
|Households with a computer, percent, 2017-2021
|96.6%
|Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2017-2021
|93.0%
|Education
|High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|87.8%
|Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2017-2021
|21.8%
|Health
|With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2017-2021
|6.5%
|Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent
|20.5%
|Economy
|In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|73.0%
|In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|70.6%
|Total accommodation and food services sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|D
|Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|524,040
|Total transportation and warehousing receipts/revenue, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|29,462
|Total retail sales, 2017 ($1,000)(c)
|D
|Total retail sales per capita, 2017(c)
|NA
|Transportation
|Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2017-2021
|29.2
|Income & Poverty
|Median household income (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$59,459
|Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2021 dollars), 2017-2021
|$24,230
|Persons in poverty, percent
|5.1%
|Businesses
|Total employer establishments, 2021
|X
|Total employment, 2021
|X
|Total annual payroll, 2021 ($1,000)
|X
|Total employment, percent change, 2020-2021
|X
|Total nonemployer establishments, 2019
|X
|All employer firms, Reference year 2017
|219
|Men-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|104
|Women-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|64
|Minority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonminority-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|101
|Veteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|S
|Nonveteran-owned employer firms, Reference year 2017
|172
|Geography
|Population per square mile, 2020
|1,299.8
|Population per square mile, 2010
|1,102.5
|Land area in square miles, 2020
|5.93
|Land area in square miles, 2010
|5.97
|FIPS Code
|1304252