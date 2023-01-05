‘Create Austell’ to hold launch party at Austell CoWork on January 14th

A new organization, ‘Create Austell’ will hold a launch party on January 14, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The location of the event is Austell CoWork, 2760 Broad Street in downtown Austell.

In an email, to the Cobb County Courier, event organizer Derek Caffe wrote:

“People who attend the Create Austell Launch event should expect to meet a group of neighbors and community stakeholders with a mutual interest to move Austell, and more specifically downtown Austell forward. Many of us moved to Austell, not because it was the perfect location, but it had all the bones to make it a great place to live, work, and enjoy if provided with the right doses of love and care. Through Create Austell we’re aiming to form a unified voice around that needed progress focusing on the four areas of 1. Housing/ Zoning 2. Mobility 3. Sustainability 4. Arts & Culture. The goals being:

1. More restaurant, retail, and entertainment options in the downtown

2. Increased residential density in our downtown to support the restaurant and retail components

3. Better walkability and varied mobility options

4. An atmosphere that makes locals and visitors want to stay in our downtown and is inclusive to all

However, the number one mission for Create Austell in my opinion is to provide local residents, businesses, and community advocates a monthly venue to get together, build friendships, and have those bonds be the foundation for the desire to create a better community, a better Austell.”

For more information about Create Austell, visit their Facebook page.

About the City of Austell

By population, Austell is the smallest city in the county, but the city added over 1,000 new residents between 2010 and 2020.

The city was incorporated in September of 1885 and was named for the banker Alfred Austell, who played a role in the creation of two branches of the Southern Railway.

The U.S. Census Bureau gives the following facts about Austell:

Austell city, Georgia Population Estimates, July 1 2021, (V2021)  NA

People

Population Population, Census, April 1, 2020 7,713 Population, Census, April 1, 2010 6,581 Age and Sex Persons under 5 years, percent  4.8% Persons under 18 years, percent  29.1% Persons 65 years and over, percent  9.0% Female persons, percent  53.0% Race and Hispanic Origin White alone, percent  32.0% Black or African American alone, percent(a)  60.3% American Indian and Alaska Native alone, percent(a)  0.0% Asian alone, percent(a)  0.2% Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander alone, percent(a)  0.0% Two or More Races, percent  6.1% Hispanic or Latino, percent(b)  9.9% White alone, not Hispanic or Latino, percent  24.3% Population Characteristics Veterans, 2016-2020 373 Foreign born persons, percent, 2016-2020 5.9% Housing Housing units, July 1, 2019, (V2019) Owner-occupied housing unit rate, 2016-2020 61.3% Median value of owner-occupied housing units, 2016-2020 $146,100 Median selected monthly owner costs -with a mortgage, 2016-2020 $1,184 Median selected monthly owner costs -without a mortgage, 2016-2020 $303 Median gross rent, 2016-2020 $1,293 Building permits, 2020 Families & Living Arrangements Households, 2016-2020 2,728 Persons per household, 2016-2020 2.85 Living in same house 1 year ago, percent of persons age 1 year+, 2016-2020 91.0% Language other than English spoken at home, percent of persons age 5 years+, 2016-2020 12.7% Computer and Internet Use Households with a computer, percent, 2016-2020 95.4% Households with a broadband Internet subscription, percent, 2016-2020 93.1% Education High school graduate or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 85.6% Bachelor’s degree or higher, percent of persons age 25 years+, 2016-2020 21.7% Health With a disability, under age 65 years, percent, 2016-2020 4.9% Persons without health insurance, under age 65 years, percent  20.8% Economy In civilian labor force, total, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 73.3% In civilian labor force, female, percent of population age 16 years+, 2016-2020 73.6% Total accommodation and food services sales, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 32,302 Total health care and social assistance receipts/revenue, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 111,292 Total manufacturers shipments, 2012 ($1,000)(c) 232,815 Transportation Mean travel time to work (minutes), workers age 16 years+, 2016-2020 30.8 Income & Poverty Median household income (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $47,123 Per capita income in past 12 months (in 2020 dollars), 2016-2020 $21,511 Persons in poverty, percent  4.6%

Businesses

Businesses All firms, 2012 1,430 Men-owned firms, 2012 772 Women-owned firms, 2012 563 Minority-owned firms, 2012 951 Nonminority-owned firms, 2012 390 Veteran-owned firms, 2012 143 Nonveteran-owned firms, 2012 1,218

Geography

Geography Population per square mile, 2010 1,102.5 Land area in square miles, 2010 5.97