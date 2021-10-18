Hazardous frost forecast for northeast Georgia, but Cobb should escape it

The National Weather Service issued an alert about the possibility of hazardous frost formation in north Georgia, but expects it to be limited to the far northeastern portion of the state.

The alert states that in other parts of north Georgia, including Cobb County, temperatures and winds will be high enough to prevent the formation of heavy frost.

The only other hazardous conditions forecast are possible isolated thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.

7-day forecast

The NWS provided the following forecast for the county, centered on conditions at Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Thursday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 70.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.

