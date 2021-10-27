Cobb Weather Oct 27: Mostly sunny today with an overnight chance of rain

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, it will be mostly sunny in Cobb County today, with a high near 70, and wind from the west at around 5 mph.

Chance of rain will pick up overnignt, with a 30 percent chance of rain after 3 a.m. and an overnight low of around 51.

There is no hazardous weather forecast in the county for today.

Starting tomorrow there’s a very high probability of showers and thunderstorms, with wind gusts has high as 30 mph

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Tonight A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 9am. High near 60. East wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night Showers likely, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 45.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.