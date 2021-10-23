Sunny skies forecast for Cobb County today: Saturday Oct 23

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service (NWS), we’ll have a sunny day here in Cobb County, with a high near 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius) and wind from the northwest at 5 mph.

There are no hazardous weather alerts for Cobb County for today.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day forecast, centered on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 75. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Monday A chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Friday A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.