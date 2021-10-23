School-aged COVID cases in Cobb declined this week, with preschool remaining same

After an uptick in the rate of COVID cases among school aged children in Cobb County last week, we’ve settled back into the downward trend, according to figures from the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The rate of transmission is still considered high, but decreased among public-school aged and college aged residents, and remained the same for preschoolers.

The School Aged COVID-19 Surveillance Report is issued every Friday by the Georgia Department of Public Health and breaks down the age groups into preschool (0-4 years of age), public school aged (5-17 years of age) and college aged (17-22 years of age).

The full report includes the case rates broken down by county, and a collection of statewide statistics (case rate, number of cases, positive tests, hospitalizations, deaths).

In the preschool age category (0-4 years old) there were 92 cases in Cobb County over the past 14 days. That yields a 14-day case rate per 100,000 of population of 196, which is the same rate as last week’s report.

In Cobb’s public school aged population this week there were 546 cases per 100,000 of population over the past 14 days. That yields a 14-day case rate per 100,000 of population of 413, a decrease from last week’s case rate of 447.

The 14-day rate per 100,000 of population for college undergraduate-aged residents of Cobb decreased from 358 to 312.

All these case rates are still considered high, and exceed the current 14-day case rate for the county as a whole, reported to be 182 by Cobb & Douglas Public Health.

About the GDPH School Aged COVID-19 Data Report

The documentation for the School Aged COVID-19 Data Report describes the use of the data as follows:

The data in this report can be used to assess the extent of COVID-19 transmission among preschool/daycare aged children (0-4 years), K-12 school aged children (5-17 years), and college/professional school aged adults (18-22 years) in Georgia. Click on the above tabs to see statewide and county level COVID-19 data. This report is updated weekly. Please consult additional resources to understand trends and other factors affecting your county.

For a complete list of the reports with links, follow this link.