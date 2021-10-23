Truck-a-Palooza returns this November to Town Center Mall

The popular Truck-a-Palooza event, hosted by the Cobb County Safety Village, will return on Saturday November 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will take place on the back lot of Town Center Mall, 400 Ernest W Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw, GA 30144.

According to the announcement posted on the Cobb County website:

The event features more than 60 public safety vehicles, including police cars, fire engines, military vehicles, and a Georgia State Patrol helicopter. This is a family-friendly, fun and educational experience for all ages. Cost is $5 per person, no more than $20 per family (up to six family members), children under age 2 are free. All proceeds will benefit the Cobb County Safety Village.

Al Martin, chair of the Safety Village Foundation Board, said in the news release for the event, “Truck-a-Palooza is a fun, outdoor event for children and also a critical fundraiser to support the work we do all year long at the Safety Village.”

The sponsors listed for the event include Cobb EMC Community Foundation, Allstar Lighting and Electrical, Inc., Atkins, Marietta Wrecker, Croy, GLOCK Perfection, W.E. Contracting Company, Inc., Wellstar, Marietta Daily Journal, Cherokee Tribune, and Neighbor Newspapers.

The announcement states that visitors are required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols, although it also states that masks are “recommended for those who are unvaccinated.”

Vendors will be given disinfecting wipes to clean between guests. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided at various locations across the site.

“Every effort will be made to ensure the safety of all attendees,” says Lisa Crossman, deputy director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health and chair-elect of the Safety Village Foundation in the news release.

For more information, phone the Safety Village 770-852-3270 or email safetyvillage@cobbcounty.org.

About the Cobb County Safety Village

According to the website for the Cobb County Safety Village:

The Cobb County Safety Village Foundation, Inc. 501(c)3 believes that education is the key to reducing risk and protecting our community. By reaching out to all residents, we can teach important safety techniques, provide guidance on crime prevention, and, most importantly, involve residents in hands-on learning experience.

The Safety Village facility does more than just present safety information; it teaches and trains participants how to react when faced with dangerous situations.

Our vision is a sustainable Cobb County Safety Village that builds a safer community through advocacy and education.