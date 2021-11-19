Cobb weather November 19: Sunny skies and high near 59

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, sunny skies are expected in Cobb County, with a high near 59. North winds of 5 to 10 mph are forecast, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 59. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 36. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 15 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 55. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday Night A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Thanksgiving Day A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.