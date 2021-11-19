Double homicide in Acworth

According to a public information release from Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department, the department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating a double homicide at an Acworth address.

The public information release described the incident as follows:

Cobb County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives are currently investigating a double homicide at 5059 Verbena Drive, Acworth, GA 30102. Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on November 18, 2021, Cobb officers responded to the home and discovered two adults, 31-year-old Timothy Justin Hicks and 31-year-old Amber Hicks, both deceased from gunshot wounds. A two-year-old toddler was found in the home unharmed and is now with family members. This incident appears to have occurred overnight, and preliminary information indicates that an unknown assailant (or assailants) is responsible. There is no indication to suggest the assailant remained in the area. Anyone with information about this double homicide is asked to call 770-499-3945 or email cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.

Crimes Against Persons Unit

The Crimes Against Persons Division of the Cobb County Police Department is broken down into several specialized units, to investigate homicides, robberies, technology-based crime, domestic violence and stalking, and crimes against children. It has a unit that does crime analysis to identify evidence to help link cases and identify suspects.

The division also houses the Crime Scene Unit that according to the division’s website “is responsible for documenting and processing crime scenes to locate evidence, identify suspects, and to present evidence in criminal proceedings. Crime scene technicians are responsible for processing evidence utilizing a variety of procedures for fingerprint, DNA, and trace evidence.”