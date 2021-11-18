Cobb’s Pam Mabry awarded “County Clerk of the Year”

Cobb County Clerk Pamela Mabry was awarded the County Clerk of the Year honor at the conference of the Georgia County Clerks Association and the ACCG in Savannah. The ACCG is the organization representing Georgia’s counties.

According to the news release on the Cobb County website:

Mabry has served Cobb residents for 25 years, the past seven as County Clerk. She was nominated by members of the Board of Commissioners, the County Manager, the County Attorney, and her coworkers. Several of those nominations lauded Mabry’s willingness to go “above and beyond” in her role and pointed out her tireless efforts to keep county operations going during the pandemic. Those nominating Pam also noted her patience, professionalism, and the fact she always seems to be approachable no matter what the challenge. We congratulate Pam Mabry – our County Clerk is the state’s “Clerk of the Year!”

About County Clerks

The Georgia County Clerks Association describes the duties of a county clerk by reprinting the job description from Cherokee County:

This position is the official custodian of records for all actions taken by the Board of Commissioners. Responsibilities include preparing and publishing agendas, preparing minutes and the informational notebooks for the board meetings, distributing the board actions to the constitutional officers and department heads, and maintenance of the records. The County Clerk is also the official custodian of County contracts, leases, resolutions and ordinances. Major duties and responsibilities include the following:

Prepare, then distribute the agendas and attend all Commission Board meetings.

Prepare informational notebooks for the Commissioners, County Manager, and County Attorney and media packets for the press. Also, make copies of the agendas to be distributed to the public at the meetings.

Obtain signatures on all official documents and distribute to the appropriate personnel.

Record minutes of the Board meetings, prepare minutes and distribute draft to the Commissioners, County Manager and County Attorney.

Provide the approved minutes to Department Heads, Constitutional Officers, and anyone else who requests them.

Provide requested information regarding records of the Board of Commissioners as part of public records.

Ensure that all County ordinances are codified in a timely manner as required by State law. Assure compliance with current Open Meetings/Open Records Act.

Ascertain training schedules for County Commissioners, scheduling for same and maintain files to confirm that Commissioners have completed State required training courses/hours.

Other duties as assigned