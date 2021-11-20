Suspect in Sandy Springs home invasion alleged to be man sought in Acworth double murder

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued a press release announcing they are conducting an investigation of the incident in which an alleged home invader in Sandy Springs was shot, and a police officer stabbed.

The name of the suspect in the home invasion is the same as the name of the suspect announced by the Cobb County Police Department in Thursday’s double murder in Acworth.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

The GBI’s press release describes the Sandy Springs incident as follows:

Sandy Springs, GA (November 19, 2021) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an officer involved shooting investigation in Sandy Springs. On Friday, November 19, 2021, the Sandy Springs Police Department (SSPD) asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an officer involved shooting in the area of Cameron Glen Drive in Sandy Springs, GA that resulted in the shooting of [Name redacted by the Cobb County Courier], 22, of Cobb County. At 8:07 a.m., SSPD officers responded to the area in reference to a suspicious person. While officers were in the area, another call was made at 8:41 a.m. The caller said there was an unknown individual that had entered their residence on Cameron Glen Drive and was inside at the time . The homeowners were at home at the time of the intrusion. When officers arrived, they made contact with [Name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] inside the home. Officers did not know that [Name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] had a knife and he suddenly attacked one of the officers, stabbing him repeatedly in the back and neck area. Officers attempted to gain control of [Name redacted by the Cobb County Courier], who refused to follow commands and continued to be combative with officers. Officers shot [Name redacted by the Cobb County Courier], striking him twice. Officers were able to gain control of [Name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] until EMS arrived. The second officer sustained minor injuries during the incident. Both officers and [Name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] were transported to local hospitals. Both of the officers were treated and released. [Name redacted by the Cobb County Courier] was released from the hospital and remains in custody on multiple charges taken by SSPD. The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Fulton County District Attorney’s office for review. This is the 87th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2021.

The Cobb County Police Department later issued a public information release stating that the suspect arrested in Sandy Springs is the suspect in the Acworth killings