Kennesaw holiday season parade and visit with Santa: Saturday December 4

Santa surrounded by childrenPhoto provided by the City of Kennesaw

Posted By: Larry Felton Johnson November 20, 2021

The City of Kennesaw issued the following press release about its holiday season parade and visit from Santa on Saturday December 4:

Kennesaw, GA (November 4, 2021) — The City of Kennesaw will usher in the holiday season on Saturday, December 4.

Santa’s arrival begins at 2:00 p.m. with a Main Street parade featuring marching bands, decorated floats, vintage cars and colorfully costumed characters. The celebration will continue from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Main Street with a holiday host of activities including FREE snow tubing, inflatables and amusements, kid’s crafts, visits with Santa, stage entertainment, a screening of the holiday favorite Elf and a holiday market full of gift ideas and unique merchandise. The evening will conclude with the lighting of the tree at 6:00 p.m.

The parade route will start at Adams Park; left on Watts Dr., left on Main St. (headed north); and to Park Dr. and a left on Park Dr. (back into Adams Park). Road closures are as followed: Park Dr., Dallas St., Whitfield Pl., Moon Station Rd., J.O. Stephenson Ave., and Watts Dr.

Event organizers are seeking vendors, as well as accepting entries for the parade at www.kennesaw-ga.gov/adaywithsanta. Parade entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded in several categories. Parade participation is free.

For more information, visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/adaywithsanta or call Kennesaw Parks & Recreation at (770) 422-9714.

