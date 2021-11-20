Cobb weather November 20: Sunny, frost advisory until 8 a.m.

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, it should be sunny here in Cobb County, with a high near 57.

There is a frost advisory until 8 a.m. Saturday morning, but no hazardous weather outlook is forecast after that point.

7-day forecast

The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:

Today Sunny, with a high near 57. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night Showers likely, mainly after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Thanksgiving Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Thursday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

About the National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) is a part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The NWS describes its role as follows:

The National Weather Service (NWS) provides weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings for the United States, its territories, adjacent waters and ocean areas, for the protection of life and property and the enhancement of the national economy. These services include Forecasts and Observations, Warnings, Impact-based Decision Support Services, and Education in an effort to build a Weather-Ready Nation. The ultimate goal is to have a society that is prepared for and responds to weather, water and climate events.