Town Center community held its second State of the District on Tuesday

[Above: Tracy Styf speaking on the State of the District’s “Town and Gown” panel alongside Justin Haight, director of talent partnerships, public policy at the Metro Atlanta Chamber (left) and Dr. Kathy Schwaig, president of Kennesaw State University (right) Photo courtesy of the Town Center Community]

The Town Center Community distributed the follow press release Tuesday:

Town Center Community today hosted its second annual State of the District at the Embassy Suites in Kennesaw. The event, hosted by Town Center’s Community Improvement District (CID) and its non-profit placemaking partner, the Alliance, included the announcement of a new strategic plan and winners of the Townie Awards.

Among the honored leaders in the community who have been a part of Town Center Community’s rich history and have made significant contributions to Town Center’s success include:



Townie Award Honorees

· Community Champion – Dr. Kathy Schwaig, President, Kennesaw State University

Commercial Champion – Hawthorne Global Aviation

· Town Center Champion – James Hudgins, Cobb SPLOST Program Manager, Vice President, ARCADIS

“These awards are important because they are our way of honoring the contributions of the people, organizations, and businesses that make Town Center a vibrant destination,” said Tracy Styf, executive director for Town Center Community.

This year’s event, focused on community, connections and the value of partnerships, included the announcement of a new joint strategic plan and its focus on utilizing resources of both boards with a shared mission and vision.

“It’s not just a plan. It will be a roadmap for new ways for our boards and partners to connect and focus resources and investments in the community,” said Styf, “It will serve as Town Center’s foundation for the future.”

A featured “Town and Gown” panel discussion also highlighted Town Center Community’s engagement with partners, including Kennesaw State University and others in the district.



“As a CID, we understand how vital our partnership with Kennesaw State University is for our future success. Leaning into that relationship can also have significant implications for regional economic development and addressing the growing workforce challenges,” according to Jo Ann Chitty, chairwoman of the CID board of directors. “Discussions like this one benefit not only our district but hopefully our county and regional partners as well.”

During the event, Town Center Community announced nearly $80,000 has been raised to kick-off phase one of the Lanie Ship Hoover Fund’s flagship project: Lanie Park. The project, expected to begin early next year, will include additional fundraising efforts by the Lanie Shipp Hoover Fund and the Town Center Community Alliance.

About the Town Center Community Improvement District

The Town Center Community Improvement District is a self-taxing district that had over 275 commercial property owners as of its 2020 annual report. TCCID is the second-largest CID in Cobb, after the Cumberland Community Improvement District.

The district is centered around the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall, and includes Kennesaw State University and its surrounding area.

Its projects include the multi-phase South Barrett Reliever, and corridor studies for Chastain Road and Bells Ferry Road.

Town Center Community Improvement District recently celebrated its 25th year birthday.

The “placemaking” partner of the TCCID is the Town Center Community Alliance, a 501(c)(3) and together the two organizations form the Town Center Community.