KSU dance department Chairwoman Marsha Barsky featured in latest Research with Relevance

Marsha Barsky, the Chairwoman of Kennesaw State University‘s Department of Dance, will be the featured speaker at the next Research with Relevance program at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1.

According to the news release about the event, Barsky will talk about how her work “as an educator, choreographer and dancer has centered around creating an inner sense of connection through dance.”

Barsky joined KSU in 2020, assuming the role of department chairwoman immediately. She previously served as associate professor and director of dance at Middle Tennessee State University.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in dance from Arizona State University, and her master’s degree in Performance, Choreography and Somatics from the University of Colorado.

Her recognitions include being named Foreign Expert in Dance at Chengdu University, China.

Kennesaw State University’s Department of Dance began in 2005, at first only offering a minor in dance. Now the department confers a Bachelor of Arts in Dance, with concentrations in modern dance and ballet, in addition to the dance minor.

About the Research with Relevance program

The Research with Relevance program is produced by KSU’s Office of Research, and the intent of the program is to highlight research and scholarly activities at the university. The spring semester program is focused on research by department heads and directors.

Research with Relevance – Friday Features, is an interactive web series that gives an inside look into the varied research and scholarly activities taking place at Kennesaw State University.

The show is streamed live, and Phaedra Corso, vice president for research, facilitates discussions with the featured researchers.

The show is free, open to the public, and there is a virtual Q&A session when the audience can ask questions of the researchers.

>> To read the news release about this even from Kennesaw State University, follow this link