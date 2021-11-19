Arrest made in Cobb 30-year-old sexual assault cold case

Cobb DA Flynn Broady announced an arrest in a 30-year-old cold case of sexual assault.

[The Cobb County Courier has a policy of withholding or redacting the name of suspects unless and until the person is convicted in a court of law or enters a plea of guilty. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the internet has no effective way of removing reports of arrest if the person is exonerated. We do make exceptions in high-profile cases or charges against public officials where exoneration is likely to be as widely publicized as the initial arrest]

Broady’s office distributed the following public information release

November 19, 2021-Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr., announces the arrest of [name redacted by the Courier] for a kidnapping, rape, and aggravated assault which occurred in Cobb County in 1990. This case remained unsolved for over 30 years. The case investigation was a part of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). SAKI, a grant funded program, allows the testing of samples from sexual assault kits and property in evidence for DNA and other evidence. The evidence sample is then placed in a data base in order to determine if a match can be made to a potential suspect. District Attorney SAKI Investigator Lisa Bishop, re-opened the thirty-year-old case and continues to lead the investigation into this assault. Investigator Bishop was integral in the collection of additional information which provided sufficient evidence to secure a warrant for the arrest of [name redacted by the Courier]. [name redacted by the Courier] was arrested shortly after the warrant was issued with the assistance and hard work of Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owen’s Fugitive Division.

The Courier will run more information about the progress of the case as it becomes available